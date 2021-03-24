Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, March 24
Probate and Estate Planning: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Carrie Rednour of Rednour Law Offices at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Flagstaff FAFSA Drive In: 4-6 p.m.; Flagstaff High School, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; High school seniors and their families are invited to join us for assistance submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA); https://go.evvnt.com/749679-0.
New Class at Coco-op: Welding with Oxyacetylene: 6-8 p.m.; Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff; $50; Learn oxyacetylene welding; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-class-at-coco-op-welding-with-oxyacetylene-tickets-144569835269.
Never Alone: An Interview with Author Jimmy June Wong: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; Join Jimmy June Wong as he talks about his new book Never Alone: The Bumpy Road from China to the American Dream. Dr. Wong will share his family’s experience immigrating to America ; https://go.evvnt.com/743136-0.
Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru with Author Jeff Kinney: 6:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; $16.37; Rowley's Spooky Drive Thru with Jeff Kinney. Families are invited to attend a haunted drive thru with signed book and picture with author; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rowleys-spooky-drive-thru-with-author-jeff-kinney-tickets-143141741803.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, March 24th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-146668939747.
Wednesday Bingo: 7-9 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 774-7682; Wednesday evening bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/749432-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, March 25
Seguro Social: 12-1:30 p.m. Online. Aprenda como usar su cuenta my Social Security* y otros servicios disponibles por internet. Abra su cuenta de my Social Security* en www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount e imprima su Estado de cuenta antes de asistir al taller at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.