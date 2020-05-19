Tuesday, May 19
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Zach Hartman | Bowling for Turkeys: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Meet an Astronomer | Zach Hartman | Bowling for Turkeys: Searching for the Triples, Quadruples and More in Wide Binary Systems. Wide stellar binaries are double stars with separations of more than 100 times the Earth-Sun distance. Because they are born as siblings and yet are only weakly bound to each other, they are crucial tools for astronomers wishing to study how stars are born, how they move around the Galaxy and how they interact with other stars or with dark matter. How many there are, and how they end up delicately tied to each other at birth, is something we still know very little about. In this talk, Lowell Observatory Predoctoral Associate Zach Hartman will describe how his team has discovered over 100,000 wide stellar binaries using new data from the Gaia space mission. He will discuss how our ongoing search for not just simple wide binary stars, but also complex triple stars (and quadruple stars, and more) in these systems could hold the key to revealing how wide binaries formed at different epochs and in different places in our Galaxy. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/R1J4GbKWfUc.
Native Plants for Your Garden: VIRTUAL. Each Tuesday Museum of Northern Arizona experts share knowledge about native plants and gardening in Flagstaff. This week come on a virtual visit to the NAU greenhouse to see about 20 different native plants that work well in home landscaping. Many of these plants, which were raised from seed, will be sold soon to raise money for the Michael Moore Medicinal Once posted, videos remain accessible on the MNA Facebook page. info@musnaz.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/1095848760772068/.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations. Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Strengthen Your Immune System: Hypnotherapy for Multiple Sclerosis: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Online - Zoom video call Hosted By MS Made Strong—Flagstaff Multiple Sclerosis Support Group. 60 Minute Hypnotherapy Workshop. Our bodies were created to heal automatically.The placebo effect is a well-accepted example of how the mind can positively affect the body.This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement, and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential. The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems." www.eventbrite.com/e/104560230464/
Wednesday, May 20
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditations: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format/Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 me to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. www.highpointaz.com/.
