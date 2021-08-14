Sunday, August 15

Mindfulness Day-long retreat, In-Person and on Zoom: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Private Residence & Zoom, to be provided after registration, Flagstaff. Join us for our first hybrid in-person/online retreat! If you live near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA, we will meet together at a real, physical location! If you do not, we will interact live via Zoom.All together. Anywhere.At this gathering we will be going back to basics: What is meditation, and how can I deepen my practice? We will be learning three different styles of meditation, and you will go home able to do all of them on your own.This day-long retreat is suitable for both new and experienced practitioners. The day will consist of sitting and walking meditation, instruction, and time for discussion. A Zoom link or Flagstaff address will be provided after you register. The retreat is free, though donations will be accepted.There is a limited number of in-person spots available. If you register after this number is reached, you will be placed on a waiting list for in-person attendance and will be registered for Zoom participation. Pez Owen, StillpointMeditationFlagstaff@gmail.com. https://stillpointmeditation.weebly.com/retreat-registration.html.