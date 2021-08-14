Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, August 14
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; Outdoor Flea & artisan market running 2nd Saturdays June-October from 9am-2pm; https://go.evvnt.com/782503-0.
12th Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-4292; $12; Flagstaff's favorite community festival returns with something for everyone!; https://go.evvnt.com/824105-0.
Hans Olson at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; The Weatherford Hotel welcomes Arizona Blues Hall of Fame member Hans Olson, Wednesday, August 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. on the Charly's stage.
No Cover - Bear Cole at The McMillan Dance Flagstaff: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff. The 2nd Official Fancy AF Formal Affair with Bear Cole and Imiko at The McMillan in Downtown Flagstaff! No Cover, Dress to Impress, Late Night Drink Specials all night. Formal attire is not required but is strongly strongly recommended. Presented by 1st Drop Entertainment and Dance Flagstaff! Hip-Hop, Trap, House, EDM, Throwbacks, and whatever High Class Debauchery Bear and Imiko throw into the mix!If you had the pleasure of attending the 1st Fancy AF Formal Affair at The McMillan, you know this party will be a blowout! Wear your best, let the McMillan staff serve you the best, live your best August 14th starting at 10pm. https://1stdrop.co.
Adult Workshop: Gardening for Wildlife: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff. Whether your outdoor space is an apartment balcony or a mini farm, learn how to create a garden that attracts native wildlife and helps to restore habitat in Arizona's urban, suburban and rural areas. Using resources such as the Certified Wildlife Habit program sanctioned by the National Wildlife Federation, discover how to provide food, water cover and a place for wildlife to raise their young in your own backyard. At the same time learn how to respond to problems with nuisance wildlife and feral animals. Turning your space into a welcoming haven for local wildlife is fun, easy and makes a big difference for Arizona's native wildlife, be they ants or elk or anything in between! This workshop will include a lecture of the components of a wildlife habitat, a tour of Willow Bend's gardens to get ideas, and one on one support for certifying your garden.Facilitator Nikki Julien, Outreach Director with the Arizona Wildlife Federation, is an Arizona Master Gardener and Certified Desert Landscaper. Melissa E, melissa@willowbendcenter.org, 1-928-779-1745. Cost: $20/participant or $15/Willow Bend Members. https://willowbendcenter.org/adult-education.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, August 15
Mindfulness Day-long retreat, In-Person and on Zoom: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Private Residence & Zoom, to be provided after registration, Flagstaff. Join us for our first hybrid in-person/online retreat! If you live near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA, we will meet together at a real, physical location! If you do not, we will interact live via Zoom.All together. Anywhere.At this gathering we will be going back to basics: What is meditation, and how can I deepen my practice? We will be learning three different styles of meditation, and you will go home able to do all of them on your own.This day-long retreat is suitable for both new and experienced practitioners. The day will consist of sitting and walking meditation, instruction, and time for discussion. A Zoom link or Flagstaff address will be provided after you register. The retreat is free, though donations will be accepted.There is a limited number of in-person spots available. If you register after this number is reached, you will be placed on a waiting list for in-person attendance and will be registered for Zoom participation. Pez Owen, StillpointMeditationFlagstaff@gmail.com. https://stillpointmeditation.weebly.com/retreat-registration.html.
Mountain Man Olympic and Long Course Triathlon and Aquabike: 7 a.m. Upper Lake Mary Boat Launch and Picnic Area, Lake Mary Road., Flagstaff; Mountain Man is a family-run event. It is hard to beat the beautiful weather, clean air, and amazing views on this course. From beginner to pro you can enjoy the scenery, test yourself, and achieve a true accomplishment by experiencing Mountain Man. We offer Sprint and Olympic distances in July, and Olympic and Long Course in August. This is the 5th oldest triathlon West of the Mississippi River, and we work hard to make sure that this will be something that you can return to time and again. Come experience Flagstaff, Arizona and Mountain Man Triathlons! Event details and schedule The most up to date course maps, event details, and training opportunities are provided on our website: www.mountainmanevents.com We also have volunteer opportunities, links to past results, and media links. Like and follow us on Facebook and Twitter (trimountainman) for more regular updates about the weather, training, and links to the Mountain Man community; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Ftriathlon%2Fmountain-man-olympic-and-long-course-triathlon-and-aquabike-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
