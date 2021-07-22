Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, July 22
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918006061.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/787918-0.
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; July 22, Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM- 1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole;
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, July 23
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry - Open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/832466-0.
Clark 125th Anniversary | First Light: 5-6 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/cGlk3CIWdZ0, Flagstaff. On this day in 1896, Lowell Observatory's 24-inch Clark Refractor saw first light. Thus began the life of one of the world's most storied telescopes. Join Lowell astronomer Stephen Levine and historian Kevin Schindler as they recount the events leading up to the Clark's first light and then compare this process to that followed in developing today's Lowell Discovery Telescope. Heather Craig, hcraig@Lowell.edu. https://youtu.be/cGlk3CIWdZ0.
'Rita Moreno' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" showing July 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Over a 70+ year career, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and beloved actor, one of the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) Award Winners of our time. In addition to Moreno, the film features an all-star cast, including George Chakiris, Héctor Elizondo, Gloria Estefan, Tom Fontana, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'A Biker's Ballad' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new mountain biking adventure film "A Biker's Ballad" showing July 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Toyota presents Matchstick Productions' latest creation, "A Biker's Ballad." This is a bike movie for all riders and an ode to the deep rooted culture of the sport.The film features: Richie Rude, Shawn Neer, Lauren Bingham, Nate Hills, Payson McElveen, Kate Courtney, Will Patterson, Reed Boggs, Nicholi Rogatkin, Ray George, Carson Storch, Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto and Georgia Astle."A Biker's Ballad" was shot on location in Crested Butte, Colorado; Gunnison, Colorado; Downieville, California; Virgin, Utah; and British Columbia, Canada. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.