Sunday, July 19
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended parking to begin adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 1 E. Route 66. 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Monday, Jul 20
Pepsi presents: Kids Virtual Summer Camp: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online/ virtual space. Funtown Circus Camp with Momentum Aerial. Follow students of Funtown Circus Camp as they learn the basics of aerial arts. Instructor and founder Joanie Garcia will give a demonstration on how to juggle and we'll have a special performance from the Momentum Aerial team. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/pepsi-presents-kids-virtual-summer-camp-111681725046/.
Sea-Level Rise on the California Coast virtual youth camp: Flagstaff. (928) 523-5490. 12 a.m.- July 24, 11:59 p.m., This one-week virtual summer camp for students entering grades 8–12 will teach students how to analyze data and news articles to develop their own understanding of sea level rise and its impact.
Gamblers Anonymous: Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 774-2911. 6-7 p.m., Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics and music.
Tuesday, July 21
Sci Fi Nerd Club: 7-8 p.m. Flagstaff Public Library Zoom. We will be discussing all things Crichton. Find his books on Libby and as a physical book through curbside holds, or on Hoopla. Need help picking out a book? Check out these reviews and articles to get a handle on the massive Crichton situation: Official Michale Crichton SiteMichael Crichton Lives On: Current Projects Books by Crichton and Reviews for Each. flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com. https://sites.google.com/view/flaglib-summer-reading-2020/home/events/book-clubs-stories-performances/sci-fi-nerd-club?authuser=0.
Tuesday Plant Talk Uses for Wild Bergamont: Noon. Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook page. Enjoy a virtual tour of the blooming plants in the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden and learn the many uses for wild bergamont, (Monarda menthaefolia). Also commonly known as beebalm, this plant attracts pollinators including bees and hawkmoths. Ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan is the guide. She has more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the Southwest. She and Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater Southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Gardenat MNA as a place to continue teaching about native medicinal plants. 774-5211. https://m.facebook.com/musnaz/.
Adoption: Overview of Arizona Adoption Laws: 10-11 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on Adoption: An Overview of Arizona Adoption Laws, Indian Child Welfare Act and Step-Parent Adoption by Jay McCarthy of McCarthyWeston, PLLC at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Lunch with the Nerds Sci Fi Club: Wildflower Bread Company, 530 E. Piccadilly Drive. (928) 213-2375. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of our next science fiction book at the reference desk at the downtown library. Then join us for lunch at Wildflower Bread Company on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: (928) 213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs -- the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. Join on the Flagstaff City- Coconino County Public Library Facebook page to sit at the virtual Writer's Table.
Prenatal Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St. 928) (607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: This meeting can be viewed online. Call (928) 679-7144 for more. Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive. (928) 525-6112. 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
