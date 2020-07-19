Tuesday Plant Talk Uses for Wild Bergamont: Noon. Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook page. Enjoy a virtual tour of the blooming plants in the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden and learn the many uses for wild bergamont, (Monarda menthaefolia). Also commonly known as beebalm, this plant attracts pollinators including bees and hawkmoths. Ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan is the guide. She has more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the Southwest. She and Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater Southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Gardenat MNA as a place to continue teaching about native medicinal plants. 774-5211. https://m.facebook.com/musnaz/.