Tuesday, April 21
Streaming | Lyrids Meteor Shower: 9-10 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, 1400 W. Mars Hill Rd. Every year in late April, the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet Thatcher, and this creates the Lyrid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory for a live stream of the Lyrids, hosted by meteor expert, Dr. Nick Moskovitz. We'll use the All-Sky Camera at the Lowell Discovery Telescope to hunt for meteors together. After that, you'll be ready to find more on your own, when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks in the hours before dawn. 9 p.m. sharp. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/hgvGBY9-_l4.
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Gerard van Belle: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, 1400 W. Mars Hill Rd. Significant advances in instrumentation have greatly expanded our ability to explore the universe around us. Lowell astronomer Dr. Gerard van Belle will give a tour of some instrumentation projects at Lowell Observatory that have continued to march forward in the past few months. This includes the robotic Titan Monitoring Telescope, a new camera for the Lowell Discovery Telescope, and a prototype instrument for a space telescope to be tested in the lab.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/ezH0DBww-TE.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. With regular practice, these meditations help to relax both body and mind and lead to a deep experience of inner peace. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020: Join us for NAU's Virtual Symposium. This university-wide celebration will feature more than 1,000 students from all disciplines sharing their creative discoveries, in-depth research and scholarly work. All are welcome—NAU students, faculty, staff, and the Flagstaff community! Learn more: https://nau.edu/undergraduate-research/undergraduate-symposium/
Wednesday, April 22
Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. With Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. This class is now being offered as a live stream. In this class you will learn: What are the 3 types of love; Why we need to improve our compassion; What is the ultimate goal of human life. $10. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Streaming | Earth Day: 6-7 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Celebrate Earth Day with Lowell Observatory. Live talks from Lowell astronomers and educators will look at Earth from a solar system perspective and our common bond as Earthlings, reflecting the view of Voyager 1 in its iconic Pale Blue Dot image. We'll also discuss the elusive search for Earth-like planets orbiting other stars. The live stream will wrap up with a look at how cities like Flagstaff are lessening light pollution as an element of environmental awareness and the steps you can take to preserve the Earth's dark skies wherever you live.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/mvE3QJpVxLk.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditations: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020: Join us for NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020. This university-wide celebration will feature more than 1,000 students from all disciplines sharing their creative discoveries, in-depth research, and scholarly work. All are welcome — NAU students, faculty, staff, and the Flagstaff community! Learn more: https://nau.edu/undergraduate-research/undergraduate-symposium/
Stand Tall Don't Fall Virtual Format: 2-3 p.m. Zoom videoconferencing. Call 853-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. Christina@highpointaz.com. 863-0595.$7/class. https://www.highpointaz.com/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!