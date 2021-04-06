Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, April 6
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Do you have a brain injury? This successful program, developed in collaboration with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, may help you; https://go.evvnt.com/759861-2.
"Hysteria" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Hysteria" on Tuesday, April 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Hysteria" is a romantic comedy with an accomplished cast led by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rupert Everett, Hugh Dancy, Jonathan Pryce and Felicity Jones. The film tells an untold tale of discovery, the surprising story of the birth of the electro-mechanical vibrator at the very peak of Victorian prudishness. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Changing Parenting Time: 3-3:45 p.m. Online. Questions about parenting time and legal decision-making? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Byron Middlebrook of Byron Middlebrook Law Office, P.C. at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Navajo Nation Protective Order: 1-1:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on obtaining a Navajo Nation Protective Order by Flora Ben, Tribal Court Advocate of Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, April 7
April First Shots: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Try your hand at shooting a firearm for the first time in this very low key safe and fun class!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/april-first-shots-tickets-146507468783.
Bingo: 6-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Wednesday Night Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759243-0.
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 9-9:45 a.m. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
