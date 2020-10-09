Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

"The Nest" Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "The Nest" showing Oct. 9-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Having it all is never enough.Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. "The Nest" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 9-13. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 and 11; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 12 and 13. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theater and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.