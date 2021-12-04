Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Breakfast with Santa at the Weatherford Hotel: Join us for a festive, family friendly breakfast at the Weatherford Hotel! 9:00-11:00 AM, Location: Charly’s Pub and Grill & Charly’s Main Bar at the Weatherford Hotel (23 N. Leroux St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001). Includes: A hot breakfast buffet, “selfies with Santa,” holiday crafts, and Christmas tunes! Kids are encouraged to dress up in holiday attire or wear their coziest pajamas! $21+tax (this is the cost for ALL ages in exception to those 2 years old or younger who will be able to sit on a parent’s lap. You do NOT need to purchase a ticket for 2 years old and younger). Gratuity IS included. Buffet Breakfast Menu: Thick Cut French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoke Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, Yogurt, Parfait with Housemade Granola, Apple and Raspberry Crown Pastries, OJ, Hot Chocolate, Coffee, and Water.

A Victorian Christmas Dinner Party to benefit Theatrikos: On Saturday, December 4th, from 6-8PM, the Weatherford Hotel is hosting a traditional, multi-course English Christmas dinner in the historic Zane Grey Ballroom, which will include a reading of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens as portrayed by Theatrikos mainstay Tony Sutera. Chef Josh Sartor, who honed his culinary chops in the high-end kitchens of New York City, is a lifelong student of world cuisine, and is anxious to show Flagstaff what a traditional English dinner looks like. “Theatrikos holds a place in Weatherford history, as their first meeting, and many of their early performances, took place in our basement where the Gopher Hole currently is,” owner Henry Taylor says. “While Theatrikos has been very helpful in putting this event together by lending us a leading man, we want to make it clear that this is not a Theatrikos production, but rather a Weatherford Hotel event that includes Theatrikos personnel and seeks to help them raise funds.” Tickets are $65 per person and include both the dinner and the performance. There will also be many chances to contribute financially to Theatrikos, who will receive 100% of the fundraising effort. Wine, beer, and cocktails will be available for an extra charge. The event will last from 6-8 PM, but patrons are encouraged to come early or stay late at any of the four pubs at the Weatherford. The waitstaff will be in costume, and period attire is requested but by no means required for entry. There are only 32 tickets available, as the Weatherford and Theatrikos both wish to cultivate a memorable, intimate atmosphere. For more info and tickets, please visit us at https://weatherfordhotel.com/events/victorian-christmas-dinner-party/

Sustainable Holiday Gift Making with Willow Bend: Join Willow Bend and come make fun holiday gifts out of reusable and natural materials and learn about alternative gift wrapping. We will be making pine cone and tree cookie ornaments, collage gift cards and gift labels, T-shirt bags, magazine necklaces and more. Materials and supplies will be provided (while supplies last). https://willowbendcenter.org/science-saturday/

Flagstaff Community Holiday Market!: 11 a.m., Flagstaff City Hall. Find an awesome array of locally made holiday gifts & goods like honey, tamales, bread & pastries, jewelry, soaps & lotions, artwork & so much more! Outdoor Holiday Market brought to you by Flagstaff Community Market & the Downtown Business Alliance.

The Senators with Danielle Durack & Adam Bruce: 7 p.m., Coconino Center for the Arts. The Senators recently left their hometown of Phoenix to make a record in the Catskill Mountains – upstate New York country that has been home to folk legends like The Band, Bob Dylan, and Joni Mitchell. After emailing a homemade demo to one of their folk idols, Simone Felice (Felice Brothers, Lumineers, Jade Bird), they were invited to record at Simone’s studio, an old converted barn, to record the band's sophomore album, Wild Wide Open. The result is culmination of the band's formative years, blending spacious southwestern folk that blurs the line between honest acoustic sounds and synthesis.

'Eurydice' Met Live Opera: The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will continue with Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” on Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be one show at 11 a.m. — a live simulcast as it is happening at the Met! Plan to come early as Ed Ingraham will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the production. The Met Live Opera’s “Eurydice” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. (live simulcast). The pre-opera talk will take place one hour before the show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

MURS in Concert: 8 p.m., Yucca North. Early work with 3 Melancholy Gypsys and the iconic Living Legends paved the way for MURS' celebrated journey in the music industry. The West Coast representative would use this unparalleled crash-course in indie hip hop to establish his critically-acclaimed catalog of work, including MURS 3:16 The 9th Wonder Edition.

Open House: What is the World Peace Temple?: Ever wondered what the meaning is behind the Temple or what's inside? What is the meaning of Kadampa? The IKRC Grand Canyon invites you to our Open House on Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the community, have a tour of the Temple, and visit our gift shop and cafe. Our Resident Teacher Gen-la Jampa will give a public talk at 10:30 a.m. about the history and the meaning of the Temple. Everyone is welcomed and invited to join! https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/openhouse

Sunday, Dec. 5

'The Nutcracker' from the Bolshoi Ballet: Come and experience a holiday treasure! The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Dec. 5 when it hosts the big screen encore of “The Nutcracker” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Christmas would not be complete without the enchanting tale of young Marie and her Nutcracker prince! E.T.A. Hoffmann’s fairytale staged by Russian ballet master Yuri Grigorovich will transport children and adults alike to a world of magic and wonder for the holiday season. “The Nutcracker” invites audiences of all ages on a magical journey, through a world of enchantment, complete with dancing snowflakes and dolls that have come to life, accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. “The Nutcracker” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise Flagstaff. Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. No partner needed. Covid vaccination proof required. Cost $5.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0