Tuesday, Nov. 24
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633859-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639138-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093137241.
"Dinosaurs" Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Dinosaurs". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. Everybody knows the T-Rex and the other dinosaurs we normally hear about and see on exhibition in natural history museums. But where do they come from? How do these giant creatures of the past end up on display? The documentary event film "Dinosaurs" traces the path of these fascinating pre-historic creatures from digging sites in the wide-open plains of Wyoming and South Dakota, where the bones are first unearthed, to the labs where the bones are reassembled by some of the world's most renowned experts. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639239-0.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620297719.
"Mank" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film "Mank" showing Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. David Fincher delivers his eleventh film, "Mank" a beautiful, black-and-white picture of Golden Age Hollywood. The film features an award-winning ensemble cast including Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Burke and Lily Collins. Written by his late father, Jack Fincher, "Mank" is the story of the writing of "Citizen Kane" and also a startling, insightful and humorous exploration of creation, addiction and the search for self-respect. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
