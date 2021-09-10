Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Sept. 10
Poetry & Hope with Austin Davis: 5-7 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Poet and activist Austin Davis will read from his latest work, Street Sorrows. Event will also be a donation drive to benefit Sunshine Rescue Mission & Hope Cottage, as well as an open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/871614-0.
An Evening with Ted: The beauty of Sedona and the Colorado Plateau: 4-5:45 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival presents "An Evening with Ted: The beauty of Sedona and the Colorado Plateau and those who call it home" on Friday, September 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona, the Colorado Plateau and Northern/Central Arizona from a perspective that few have ever seen .. the beauty of the red rocks as seen from above and through the clouds, volcanoes and mountains, canyons and rivers .. and on the ground his beautiful and unique wildlife photography of those creatures with whom we share this magnificent part of Arizona. Ted has had numerous interests in diverse fields most of them for more than 40 years each and never abandoning any of them. He became a professional photographer when he was 14 years old. Ted has owned and operated numerous businesses, been a professional gem cutter and jewelry designer for 43 years, and a professional pilot (gliders and motorgliders) for 24 years. He is a lawyer, published author, public speaker, mentor and teacher. Tickets are $12. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Language Lessons' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film "Language Lessons" showing Sept. 10-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The award-winning collaboration between Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass is a heartwarming exploration of long-distance friendship. "Language Lessons" won the SXSW Narrative Spotlight Audience Award and the Provincetown Best Narrative Film Audience Award, among others.When Adam's (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he's unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn't know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño, but do you really know someone just because you've experienced a traumatic moment with them?Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, "Language Lessons" is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, Sept. 11
20th Anniversary Flagstaff 911 Tower Challenge 2021: 7-9 a.m.; Walkup Skydome — NAU, 1705 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free to $45; Climb 2071 steps representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers on 9.11.202; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/20th-anniversary-flagstaff-911-tower-challenge-2021-registration-149450338987.
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; Outdoor flea market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff!; https://go.evvnt.com/782506-0.
'The Conservation Game' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the eye-opening and award-winning new documentary "The Conservation Game" showing Sept. 11-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Set against the backdrop of a heated national debate on captive big cats in America, "The Conservation Game" follows the story of Tim Harrison, a retired cop who makes a bombshell discovery while undercover at an exotic animal auction.He starts to suspect that America's top television celebrity conservationists may be secretly connected to the exotic pet trade. What follows is a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, filled with lies, deception, and coverups.As his investigation leads deeper into the secret world of the big cat trade, Tim and his team take their fight to the halls of Congress, pressing lawmakers to pass federal legislation that would end the private breeding and exploitation of these endangered and majestic animals. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Free Kids Discing in the Park Event hosted by Discing4kids: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. McPherson Park Disc Golf Course, 1650 N Turquoise Dr, Flagstaff. Disking4kids is excited to be hosting a FREE youth disc golf event! Kids 6 years old and up are welcome to come play. Groups will be sent out every five minutes to keep a good flow starting at 9am with the last group at 11:30am. A volunteer will join groups to assist in keeping scores. Ages 6 and 7 we playing three holes Ages 7-9 will be playing six holes Ages 10 and above will be playing all nine holes**note: kids under 10 will need to be accompanied by a guardian**Register online now or at the event www.discing4kids.org/registration.html. Spread the word and we look forward to playing a round with you! Eddie Diaz, discing4kids@gmail.com, 9286002171. http://www.discing4kids.org/registration.html.
English Rock Band Squeeze to Take the Stage at The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino: 8-10 p.m. The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N Maricopa Rd., Maricopa. Squeeze, one of the most beloved acts in the UK, will be performing at The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino on Saturday, Sept. 11. Since the band's rise to fame in the new wave era of the 1970s, Squeeze has entertained fans with their electric music with hits like "Tempted" and "Up the Junction." The iconic band has carried their craft into recent years with releases like 2015's "Cradle to the Grave," an album that blends the nostalgic sounds of the '70s with baroque strings and synths. For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com. Justin Liggin, jliggin@hmapr.com, 6025715965.Starting at $44.50. http://www.harrahsakchin.com.
