Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Aug. 1
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Tiny Bird Live Stream: 8 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater features Tiny Bird with support from Peach Blud. At Home is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff as a fundraiser to keep YOUR local, independent music venue alive during these challenging times. You can make a donation on the night of the show or right now. GoFundMe: gofundme.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and venmo.com/orpheumflagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com and paypal.me/orpheumflagstaff. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-tiny-bird-113384199192/.
Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" featuring The Lego Movie: Babbitt Ford Lincoln, 11 N. Verde St., Flagstaff. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" is featuring The Lego Movie on Saturday, August 1. Visit https://downtownflagstaff.org/events/movies-on-the-square for more information or to reserve your spot.
Virtual Prenatal Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Tickets $10. Prenatal Yoga with Mallory. Relaxation. Call 928-607-3706 to learn more or join.
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Virtual Dads support group: 928-607-3706. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dads monthly support group. First Saturday of the month 1030 am @Flagstaff Doulas on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/434888185.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Sunday, Aug. 2
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!