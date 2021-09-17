Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Sept. 17
Flagstaff Festival of Science: The 2021 Flagstaff Festival of Science will explore “Stories in Stone” on September 17-26. Ten days of programs and events, including in-person guided walks, workshops and demonstrations, along with live-streamed virtual talks and lectures, will showcase science innovation and discovery happening right here in our own backyard! 100 community events make this city-wide Festival the biggest ever in our 32-year history! For more information, visit https://www.flagstaffarizona.org/events/festivals/festival-of-science/
Keynote Speaker: Archaeologist Jaime Awe, Ph.D., of Northern Arizona University kicks off the Festival of Science with an inspiring and exciting Keynote Presentation on the grandeur of Maya civilization. “When Stones Speak: Decoding the Messages Embedded in Ancient Maya Monuments” is generously sponsored by W. L. Gore & Associates. The evening, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in NAU’s Ardrey Auditorium, will feature Dr. Awe’s lecture as well as a time-honored Festival tradition, the science-themed ballet performed by NAU’s Community Music and Dance Academy.
Plein Air: As part of the Festival of Science, Parks Recreation & Open Space is hosting a plein air event, including a demonstration at Buffalo Park! What is Plein Air? It is painting or drawing outdoors! Flagstaff's Open Space program is hosting a plein air event as part of the Festival of Science. We are encouraging artists of all abilities and ages to get outside and draw or paint in Flagstaff's Open Spaces -- Picture Canyon, McMillan Mesa, Observatory Mesa, and Schultz Creek trailhead -- throughout the Festival of Science. We will have particular demonstrations 9/17 4 p.m. at McMillan Mesa, 9/18 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wheeler Park (Science in the Park), and 9/25 10 a.m. at Picture Canyon. There will be easels and art supplies for you to use! We're also partnering with the Arboretum so you can get free admission Wed-Fri 9/22-24 by showing your art supplies, and draw or paint there. All artists are invited to submit their plein air artwork for display and sale for the First Friday Art Walk 10/1 at Webb Law Group, 224 E Birch Ave in downtown Flagstaff.
Pickin' in the Pines: Pepsi Amphitheater, all day. We are excited to share the news that Coconino County has announced the return to full capacity for outdoor events! Pickin’ in the Pines will happen as planned on September 17-19 with no COVID-19 capacity restrictions; face masks will be optional. We are thrilled about our lineup and cannot wait to bring you another fantastic festival! For more info on scheduling and tickets, visit https://pickininthepines.org/
Live Voltage: Live Voltage is ready to rock Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff September 17! Live Voltage is an international AC/DC tribute show, providing an authentic Live experience that gets crowds on their feet. Live Voltage provides a unique experience emulating Both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras combined in one show. For more information, visit https://orpheumflagstaff.com.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m. Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Saturday, Sept. 18
ALF 40th Anniversary: Assistance League of Flagstaff invites the community to come out to Cedar Closet Thrift Shop on Saturday, Sept 18 to join in the celebration of their 40th anniversary, 40 years of community service. Members will be delighted to share information about the ways in which ALF's programs deliver comfort and care to children, families and others in need. Invited guest speakers, a raffle, entertainment and refreshments will add to the day's festivities. For more info, contact Julie Swan at swanflag@aol.com or 928-779-3029.
See, Test and Treat: Join North Country HealthCare's See, Test & Treat event for no-cost screenings for breast and cervical cancer. Event attendees can receive Pap tests and mammograms, some with same-day results! Attendees will receive prompt results and timely follow-up, as well as education about women's health. Free coffee, tea, and snacks will be offered, as well as face painting, balloon twisting, and backpacks for kiddos. Gregory's Fresh Market will also be providing FREE fresh fruits and vegetables from their grab and go market at the event. For more info, contact Kristi Boniella, kboniella@nchcaz.org or 928-522-9404.
Walk With JWalkers: Join Steve and Lois Hirst to tour one of Flagstaff’s most beautiful parks with its great ponderosas, then walk over to North Country Health Care to view Shonto Begay’s massive wall mural “Hozho.” On the return, we shall view Flagstaff’s largest giant sequoia. Yes, we have giant sequoias. Park at Bushmaster Park's west lot, off Lockett at Alta Vista. Meet at colorful South Pavilion. Two miles, 1 hour. Bring mask to see Shonto Begay mural.
Art 35n Studio Tour: September 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A studio tour in Flagstaff AZ sponsored by Art 35n. 8 studios and 16 artist representing diverse mediums such as painting, photography, fiber, glass, ceramics, and metal will be displaying and selling their work as well as sharing the creative process with visitors. 8 Flagstaff locations: 2197 N Twisted Horn Way; 622 E Cherry; 1255 Cox Ave; 412 W Juniper; 4073 S Joseph St; 624 W Aspen Ave, 18th only; 803 W Meade Lane, 18th only; 604 W Santa Fe Ave, 18th only. Create your own tour; visit Art 35n on Facebook.
Grant Workshop: Have a project idea? Not sure where to start? Join us for a virtual Workshop where we will go over the Neighborhood Sustainability Grant, Water Conservation Research Grant, and Beautification in Action Grant materials and then open it up to questions and feedback. Saturday, 1-3 p.m., online via Zoom. Registration required- register in advance here: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3200/Neighborhood-Sustainability-Grants. Questions? Contact Marissa- marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov, 928-213-2152.
Plein Air: As part of the Festival of Science, Parks Recreation & Open Space is hosting a plein air event, including a demonstration at Buffalo Park! What is Plein Air? It is painting or drawing outdoors! Flagstaff's Open Space program is hosting a plein air event as part of the Festival of Science. We are encouraging artists of all abilities and ages to get outside and draw or paint in Flagstaff's Open Spaces -- Picture Canyon, McMillan Mesa, Observatory Mesa, and Schultz Creek trailhead -- throughout the Festival of Science. We will have particular demonstrations 9/18 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wheeler Park (Science in the Park), and 9/25 10 a.m. at Picture Canyon. There will be easels and art supplies for you to use! We're also partnering with the Arboretum so you can get free admission Wed-Fri 9/22-24 by showing your art supplies, and draw or paint there. All artists are invited to submit their plein air artwork for display and sale for the First Friday Art Walk 10/1 at Webb Law Group, 224 E Birch Ave in downtown Flagstaff.
