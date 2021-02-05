Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Feb. 5
Family Friday: Animals in Winter: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Museum of Northern Arizona educator Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids on the MNA Facebook page on Animals in winter; https://go.evvnt.com/735147-0.
Avalanche Training Level I: Feb. 5-7; 1 p.m.- Feb. 7, 5 p.m.; Feb. 5, Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-feb-5-7-2021-registration-127205018635.
Student Loan debt by attorney Lisa Thompson of Thompson Law Group: online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
"Cowboys" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new drama "Cowboys" showing Feb. 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." Cowboys" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell and Ann Dowd, and introducing Sasha Knight. In Montana, a father tries to liberate his young transgender son by taking him to Canada, but as a frustrated female detective spearheads an investigation, she discovers that the child's family situation is more complicated than she thought. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Two of Us'"Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed new drama "Two of Us" showing Feb. 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Two of Us" is France's official entry for Best International Feature for the 2021 Academy Awards. It premiered to critical and audience acclaim at prestigious film festivals around the world, including Toronto, Palm Springs, London, the Hamptons, Rotterdam, Philadelphia and more. Two retired women, Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier), have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine's family, thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine's daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Student Loan Debt Options: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. What are your options when dealing with student loan debt? Join us for this free Legal Talk on
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638672-0.
RESILIENT MATRIARCHY: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community:
10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; RESILIENT MATRIARCHY ; www.opendoorsartinactiion.org ; Epiphany: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; https://go.evvnt.com/734895-0.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only, drop off and pick up
10 a.m.- 3 a.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation; https://go.evvnt.com/728936-0.
Havasupai: Overcoming Vicissitudes with Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss will discuss how the Havasupai people have and continue to fight against losses they have faced.
