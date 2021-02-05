"Cowboys" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new drama "Cowboys" showing Feb. 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." Cowboys" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell and Ann Dowd, and introducing Sasha Knight. In Montana, a father tries to liberate his young transgender son by taking him to Canada, but as a frustrated female detective spearheads an investigation, she discovers that the child's family situation is more complicated than she thought. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

"Two of Us'"Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed new drama "Two of Us" showing Feb. 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Two of Us" is France's official entry for Best International Feature for the 2021 Academy Awards. It premiered to critical and audience acclaim at prestigious film festivals around the world, including Toronto, Palm Springs, London, the Hamptons, Rotterdam, Philadelphia and more. Two retired women, Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier), have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine's family, thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine's daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.