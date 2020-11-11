Thursday, Nov. 12

Streaming: Lowell42: The Search for Life in the Cosmos revisited: Klaus Brasch, Ph.D.: 6-7 p.m. Online - Live Stream , https://youtu.be/pIBUWZdicoM, Flagstaff. Lowell42 | The Search for Life in the Cosmos revisited | Klaus Brasch, Ph.D. The View From Ground Level. At Lowell42, our goal is to connect you to "life, the Universe, and everything." (Many of you will recall that in Douglas Adams's comical novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the supercomputer came up with 42 as the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.)The search for life in the universe has become a driving force behind much current space exploration, including planned missions to Mars, Europa, Enceladus, and other solar system bodies.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/pIBUWZdicoM.