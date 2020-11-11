Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
"The Life Ahead:" 7-8:40 p.m. Harkins Cinemas, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the critically-acclaimed new drama "The Life Ahead" as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. "The Life Ahead" marks the big-screen return of Academy Award-winner Sophia Loren. The film is a contemporary adaptation of the international bestseller "The Life Before Us" by Romain Gary. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'The Messenger' Veterans Day Film Encore: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special Veterans Day encore of the award-winning film "The Messenger:" Showing one day only, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Messenger" was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Woody Harrelson and Best Original Screenplay for Alessandro Camon and Oren Moverman. The Sedona International Film Festival premiered the film originally when it was released in theaters. "The Messenger" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555753234.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915277500.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620281671.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639237-0.
Citizens' Climate Lobby: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Nov. 11, Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; (928) 699-3441; Do something positive about climate change; https://go.evvnt.com/640354-0.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Streaming: Lowell42: The Search for Life in the Cosmos revisited: Klaus Brasch, Ph.D.: 6-7 p.m. Online - Live Stream , https://youtu.be/pIBUWZdicoM, Flagstaff. Lowell42 | The Search for Life in the Cosmos revisited | Klaus Brasch, Ph.D. The View From Ground Level. At Lowell42, our goal is to connect you to "life, the Universe, and everything." (Many of you will recall that in Douglas Adams's comical novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the supercomputer came up with 42 as the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.)The search for life in the universe has become a driving force behind much current space exploration, including planned missions to Mars, Europa, Enceladus, and other solar system bodies.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/pIBUWZdicoM.
Music in the Stacks Concert: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Camp Verde Community Library , 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde. The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, November 12th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library's Terracotta Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library's website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380 during library open hours Mon-Thu 9am-8pm, Fri-Sat 9am-5pm. Carson Ralston, carson.ralston@campverde.az.gov, 9285548391. https://www.campverde.az.gov/departments/community-library.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639013-0.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620283677.
Cancer Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m.; Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-310-8467; Cancer Support Group: If you are newly diagnosed, with any type of cancer, a caregiver, or a survivor, this group is for you; https://go.evvnt.com/639604-0.
Pedestrian Advisory Committee: 4:30-6 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 310-402-7949; Free; The Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 pm in the Flagstaff City Hall Council Chambers; https://go.evvnt.com/636074-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639485-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634057-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639865-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639572-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094025899.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
