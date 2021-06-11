Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, June 11
THE ALL NATURAL HEALING BENEFITS OF LIGHT THERAPY: 5-8 p.m.; Roots, 3111 N. Caden Court, Flagstaff; Free; LED Light Therapy is FDA cleared to increase circulation and reduce pain. An all natural form of pain relief, plus so much more!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-all-natural-healing-benefits-of-light-therapy-flagstaff-tickets-152375464115.
Dashing Through the Snow: 7-9 p.m. Pinewood Players - Pinewood Playhouse, 395 Pinewood Blvd, Munds Park. Another leg-slapping, laugh till you cry saga of life in a small Texas town with more offbeat, zany characters than you can shake a stick at! The play is set in the "don't blink or you'll miss it, wide spot in the road" tiny town of Tinsel, TX four days before Christmas. The town's only hotel, a bed & breakfast called the Snowflake Inn run by a harried but upbeat innkeeper plays host to a bevy of "nuttier that a fruitcake" lodgers and locals who come alive on the Pinewood Playhouse stage. Don't miss this hilarious comedy! Get your tickets today! Buy Tickets online at www.pinewoodplayers.com. Tickets are also available at the Pinewood Playhouse Box Office from 10 am to noon on Saturdays and 45 minutes before all performances. Visa and MasterCard accepted. Ticket Hotline: (928) 863-9061 Pinewood Players, pinewoodplayers@gmail.com.
'Mercury: The Story of Queen's Front Man' Live Show: 7-9 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona: A Rainbow Alliance to present "Mercury: The Story of Queen's Front Man" live, on stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 11. "Mercury" celebrates the music of Freddie Mercury and Queen, a band that rocked the world and the fame, decadence, tragedy and triumph that swirled around its leader. We will rock you! "Mercury" is a "rockumentary"! It is not a look-alike sound-alike impersonation but a true story about Freddie Mercury's life and music told and narrated and performed by a cast of five incredible musicians. "Mercury" stars international opera singer and 6-time Grammy-Nominee Terry Barber who's a former member of the Grammy Award group "Chanticleer." Terry is considered the world's best countertenor with a 4 octave range like Freddie Mercury. He's performed for the Metropolitan Opera. Moscow's Svetlanov Hall and at Carnegie Hall and his voice can be heard in every major record label with a variety of artists from Madonna to the London Philharmonic. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for film festival members and students.Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, June 12
Painting on Silk @ The Arb: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: $60 | Non-Member: $65Learn how to paint on silk fabric with Instructor Debbie Mechigian using a resist technique and acrylic paint to produce an art piece that can be hung alone, quilted, or added to clothing. Bring a photo or design idea that can be sized to no larger than 8"x11". Supplies to create your artwork are included.9 am to noon. Outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants. Reservations required at TheArb.org. Jamie Paul, jamie.paul@thearb.org. https://thearb.org.
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; A monthly outdoor flea and artisan market taking place the 2nd Saturdays June- October 9am-2pm; https://go.evvnt.com/782495-0.
High Country Humane Dog Adoption Event: 1-4 p.m.; Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, 101 W. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-526-0742; Come on out and find your new furry best friend!; https://go.evvnt.com/799844-0.
Flagstaff Tennis Association FUN-raiser: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Hal Jensen Recreation Center, 2403 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff; 610-246-9258; Flagstaff Tennis Association FUN-raiser Tennis Tournament; https://go.evvnt.com/776908-0.
Goal Hiking with Holly White: 9 a.m.-noon; Fatman's Loop Trail, 5098 U.S. 89, Flagstaff; $12; June is here and we are hiking!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goal-hiking-with-holly-white-tickets-149817138093.
Assistance League of Flagstaff Fabulous Jewelry Sale: 10 am-2pm at Cedar Closet Thrift Shop.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 12, Cedar Closet Thrift Shop, 2919 N. W. St., Flagstaff; 928 779-3029; Assistance League of Flagstaff's summer jewelry sale. Proceeds from the sale fund ALF's philanthropic programs that deliver comfort and care to children, families and individuals in Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/798639-0.
Celebrating Larry Lesko: 4-7 p.m.; 1899 Bar and Grill, 307 W. Dupont Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Celebrate the life of Larry Lesko with friends, food, and drink; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-larry-lesko-tickets-149199765515.
Summer Watershed Clean Up Series: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join us for a litter clean up series around Flagstaff's watershed! Please bring sturdy shoes, sun protection, and a refillable water bottle. We will supply trash pickers, disposable gloves, and trash bags/buckets. All participants will be entered into a prize drawing at the end of the series.Saturday, June 12th, 10 am. Meet at Bushmaster Park's east entrance, near the ramada. Sunday, June 27th, 1 pm, meet at Arizona Conservation Corps (2500 N Rose St, Flagstaff); Thursday, July 8, 3 pm, meet at the empty lot on Soliere, west of Country Club Drive; Thursday, July 29, 3 pm, meet at the back entrance to the Huntington Walmart (2601 E. Huntington Dr.) https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3261/Community-Stewards-Program.
Elizabeth Pitcairn Concert on the Red Violin: 7-8:30 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Elizabeth Pitcairn performing on the Red Violin live, on stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn has earned a stunning reputation as one of America's most beloved soloists. The artist performs with one of the world's most legendary instruments, the Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius of 1720, said to have inspired the Academy Award winning film "The Red Violin." This special performance at the Sedona International Film Festival will follow the screening of "The Red Violin." The film will show at 4 p.m., followed by a reception in the lobby of the Sedona Performing Arts Center and then Ms. Pitcairn's performance on the red violin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 general admission; $25 for film festival members and students.Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.
