'Mercury: The Story of Queen's Front Man' Live Show: 7-9 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona: A Rainbow Alliance to present "Mercury: The Story of Queen's Front Man" live, on stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 11. "Mercury" celebrates the music of Freddie Mercury and Queen, a band that rocked the world and the fame, decadence, tragedy and triumph that swirled around its leader. We will rock you! "Mercury" is a "rockumentary"! It is not a look-alike sound-alike impersonation but a true story about Freddie Mercury's life and music told and narrated and performed by a cast of five incredible musicians. "Mercury" stars international opera singer and 6-time Grammy-Nominee Terry Barber who's a former member of the Grammy Award group "Chanticleer." Terry is considered the world's best countertenor with a 4 octave range like Freddie Mercury. He's performed for the Metropolitan Opera. Moscow's Svetlanov Hall and at Carnegie Hall and his voice can be heard in every major record label with a variety of artists from Madonna to the London Philharmonic. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for film festival members and students.Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.