Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Taste of Fitness: Eight different Flagstaff gyms, each offering a 25-minute taste of what they offer, and 20+ local businesses offering complimentary expeirences. Fit bags for the first 50 sign-ups, bring your own yoga mat. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with events starting every 30 minutes through 1 p.m. For more info, call 618-304-1099 or email thebeautyboostflagstaff@gmail.com.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m. Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Monday, Sept. 13
Monday, Sept. 13

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m. Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Join the JWalkers: Are you ready for exercise with friendly conversation and a chance to learn more about Flagstaff? Meet at the Adult Center at 8 a.m. every Tuesday to walk with the JWalkers. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. About 3 miles. Everyone welcome, but please no dogs.
