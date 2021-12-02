Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Thursday, Dec. 2

NaNo Now What: Editing 101: Did you write a novel in November? Maybe just part of a novel? Or maybe you have an old draft that’s been gathering dust that you’d like to finally finish? No matter where you are in the writing process — drafting, revising, or rewriting — we'll show you how to look at your writing with an eye for spotting continuity errors and plot holes, and how to fix them! Join on Zoom here: http://tiny.cc/NaNoNowWhat.

Radium Girls: 7 p.m., Flagstaff High School. In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage — until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Get your tickets now! You won't want to miss this incredible show. NOTE: ALL audience members will be required to wear a mask during the show regardless of vaccination status. More showings Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Handmade Holiday Market with Local Flagstaff Creatives: 12 p.m., Peak Scents, 1000 E. Butler Ave. Wonderful local artists offering their handmade art and products for sale! Come by for love, laughs and fun! Get your shopping done for the holidays.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Friday, Dec. 3

'The Power of the Dog' Film Screenings: The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new drama “The Power of the Dog” showing for a limited time: Dec. 3-5. “The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, and is written and directed by Academy Award-winner Jane Campion. Set in Montana in the 1920s, Campion’s hotly anticipated new film is an enthralling revisionist western awash in sublime expanses and nuance, capturing a landscape and a people driven by the fantasy and folly of western expansion. “The Power of the Dog” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for a limited run Dec. 3-5. Showtimes will be 1 and 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3; 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Annual Holiday NAU Ceramics Sale: NAU School of Art’s Ceramics program returns to its annual tradition! We offer a wide array of Ceramic objects made by students and faculty that will be for sale at reasonable prices. A portion of proceeds are used for student scholarships and travel to conferences. This event is free and open to the public. Friday, 3 – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Location: The Ceramics Complex, 1919 South Lonetree Road, Bldg 80. On Lonetree Road 1 block south of Pine Knoll Drive. If you have questions call Jason Hess at 523-2398 or Jason.Hess@nau.edu.

