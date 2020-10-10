Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Laugh It Off: An Outdoor Comedy Show: 7:15 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Anger Management Comedy & The Orpheum Theater present: Laugh It Off. We could all use a laugh right about now! That's why we've gathered comedians for a night of comedy outside in The Orpheum Theater lot. Enjoy laughs with JC Anderson and the Virzi Triplets! $40.00 - $80.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/laugh-it-off-an-outdoor-comedy-show-late-show-122490216535/.
Career Event for FLAGSTAFF HIGH SCHOOL Students & Graduates:
7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Career Event, ELM Avenue, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-flagstaff-high-school-students-graduates-tickets-122291201275.
Career Event for COCONINO HIGH SCHOOL Students & Graduates: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Career Event, IZABEL Street, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-coconino-high-school-students-graduates-tickets-122291263461.
Career Event for COCONINO COMMUNITY COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Career Event, LONE TREE, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-coconino-comm-college-students-2020-graduates-tickets-119134353057.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates:
7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Career Event, MALPAIS, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-collegeamerica-students-2020-graduates-tickets-119134748239.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Career Event, KNOLES Drive, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-northern-arizona-university-students-2020-graduates-tickets-119148892545.
Prenatal Yoga: 9-10 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; $10; Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation; https://go.evvnt.com/639173-0.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555703084.
ACT vs. SAT Workshop: 12-1 p.m.; Oct. 10, Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; Attend this free workshop from the NACRC to learn the differences between the ACT and the SAT!; https://go.evvnt.com/691035-0.
Window Shakespeare with FlagShakes: 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.; Pioneer Museum; Arizona Historical Society, 2340 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff; $20; Take an autumn walking tour on the grounds of the historic Pioneer Museum through eight Shakespeare vignettes featuring local professional Flagstaff and Phoenix actors; https://go.evvnt.com/686454-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $17; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/691100-0.
Laugh It Off: An Outdoor Comedy Show: 5:30-6:45 p.m.; The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; $40 to $80; Anger Management Comedy & The Orpheum Theater present: Laugh It Off; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laugh-it-off-an-outdoor-comedy-show-early-show-tickets-122489638807. There also is a late show.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15 pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15 am; https://go.evvnt.com/639474-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915217320.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; 400 W. Elm Ave., 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555705090.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915219326.
