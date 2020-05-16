Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#

Sunday, May 17

Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation. The inner peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind. About the Teacher: Gen-la Kelsang Jampa is an international renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. As a senior teacher of the NKT, Gen-la has taught internationally for many years. He is well-loved for his clear and inspiring teachings and his ability to touch people's hearts through his sincerity and loving kindness. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0