"Elvis: That's The Way It Is: Special Edition": Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present a special worldwide premiere of "Elvis: That's The Way It Is: Special Edition" playing Dec. 3-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On July 31,1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley staged a triumphant return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. His series of concerts broke all box office records and completely re-energized the career of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. This feature-length documentary and concert film features performances including Love Me Tender, Blue Suede Shoes, Heartbreak Hotel and Suspicious Minds. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.