Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Let's Cook! Holiday Treats That Make You Happy & Healthy: 12-7 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Let's Cook! Holiday Treats That Make You Happy & Healthy with Chris Kalinich of Plant 2 Platter and Coconino Community College Community Education.In this interactive, non-credit virtual cooking class you will join Chris in her kitchen to learn how to create healthy and delectable treats guaranteed to wow your family and friends.Chris will teach you easy to learn, step-by-step recipes that use common ingredients. $22 Per Person/Per Virtual Culinary Class12-1 p.m. 6-7 p.m. Online via ZoomClick this link to register https://coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/category/culinary. You'll receive an email with Zoom information from Coconino Community College 24 hours prior to the class, along with class recipes for the session. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312.$22. https://coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/category/culinary..
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Winter Art Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; For two weeks in December a quaint holiday village will appear at the foot of the San Francisco Peaks, across Fort Valley Rd from the Museum of Northern Arizona exhibits building; https://go.evvnt.com/714558-0.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639018-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639491-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634060-0.
The Written World: 6-8 p.m.; Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E. Butler Ave. St. 200, Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect & share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/633649-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639867-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639578-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094031917.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
"Elvis: That's The Way It Is: Special Edition": Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present a special worldwide premiere of "Elvis: That's The Way It Is: Special Edition" playing Dec. 3-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On July 31,1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley staged a triumphant return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. His series of concerts broke all box office records and completely re-energized the career of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. This feature-length documentary and concert film features performances including Love Me Tender, Blue Suede Shoes, Heartbreak Hotel and Suspicious Minds. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Friday, Dec. 4
Landlord-Tenant Q&A: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free AZCourtHelp Legal Talk to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions by Monica Pertea and Trevor Kortsen of Aspey, Watkins & Dielsel, P.L.L.C. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633878-0.
Family Friday: Traditional Toys: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Free; Virtual. Throughout history and across all cultures, toys have been the tools children use to learn about the world and practice the skills they will need; https://go.evvnt.com/697180-0.
Art in the Stacks - Match book valentines: 5-7 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2375; Come down to the Downtown Library at 300 West Aspen between 5 and 7 p.m. every First Friday to enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, and local artists work on display!; https://go.evvnt.com/632866-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
"Dear Santa" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the heartwarming and inspiring new holiday documentary "Dear Santa" showing Dec. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Dear Santa" shines a light on the 100-year-old Operation Santa Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the country. Through Operation Santa, the United States Postal Service makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children's dreams come true. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"The Prom" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the much-anticipated big-screen musical "The Prom" showing Dec. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Prom" is the big screen debut of the acclaimed Broadway smash musical, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The film features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and Kerry Washington. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!