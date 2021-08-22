Monday, August 23

'Every Night's a Saturday Night' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Every Night's a Saturday Night" on Monday, Aug. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Best friends with guitarist Keith Richards and considered the "sixth Rolling Stone," Bobby Keys is known as the best rock 'n' roll saxophonist in the world. Keys is well known for his work with The Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton and an endless number of Texas musicians,all of whom are featured in the film, including Joe Ely. Keys is especially recognized famously for his work on "Brown Sugar" and the album "Exile on Main Street." Keys grew up in Lubbock, Texas and found the road out of town through music and achieved rock 'n' roll stardom with the Stones only to crash and burn before a comeback again with the Stones. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.