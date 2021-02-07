Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Feb. 7
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Feb. 8
Free Tax Prep: appointment only, drop off and pick up; 8 a.m.-noon; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation; https://go.evvnt.com/728933-0.
Raptors of the Deep: Hawks and Owls of Grand Canyon: 3-4 p.m.; 928-774-5211; Unbeknownst to most, Grand Canyon supports a wide array of hawks, owls, vultures, and other raptors.n this lecture, Dr. Larry Stevens, MNA’s curator of biology, will describe how the Canyon’s complex; https://go.evvnt.com/735109-0.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642865-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636434-0.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Body Wisdom Qigong: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928 525-6112 for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Changing Parenting Time: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Questions about parenting time and legal decision-making? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Steven D. Wolfson of Dickinson Wright PLLC online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Northern Arizona Solar Co-op Informational Webinar:6-7:30 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2141; Join Sustainability Program staff and community members like you for this FREE webinar and Q&A about solar technology and the benefits of going solar through the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op; https://go.evvnt.com/731560-0.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries:2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Brain injury? You can accelerate your healing. Attend a free online class to find out how; https://go.evvnt.com/731049-0.
