Sunday May 9
Botanical Blacksmiths @ The Arb: Opening: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. The Botanical Blacksmiths Exhibit brings more than a score of sculptures into the garden for your enjoyment. All works are available for purchase and local pick-up, and thirty percent of the sales benefit The Arboretum at Flagstaff! Come peruse and ponder the beautiful and whimsical as you walk the paths of The Arb this summer! Bring a Mom on opening day for an artistic mothers day in the gardens! https://thearb.org.
Cirque Legacy: 1-10 p.m.; FLAGSTAFF MALL, 4650 US-89, Flagstaff; $5 to $150; Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-may-9-cirque-legacy-in-flagstaff-az-tickets-153329712297.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, May 10
Tea Talk at the Riordan Mansion - A Virtual Lecture: 12:15-1 p.m. How about a cup of tea? While we are unable to host an in-person event, we do hope you'll join us for a little tea history and some tips on hosting your own tea party. We encourage you to dress up for the occasion by wearing your favorite hat. Presented by docent and tea party planner Patti Buchanan. Riordan Mansion, nlober@azstateparks.gov, 928-779-4395. https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion/.
Fire on the Rim (and Inside Grand Canyon): 3-4 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Fire plays an important role in regulating the ecosystems of Grand Canyon, but that role changes markedly across elevation; https://go.evvnt.com/735122-0.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-143234148193.
'Tea With the Dames' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Tea With the Dames" on Monday, May 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Tea With the Dames" is the final film in a ten-week tribute to Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Judi Dench. Here, they are joined by their friends, and we get a front-row ticket to some afternoon fun!What happens when four legends of British stage and screen get together? Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright are among the most celebrated actresses of our time, with scores of iconic performances, decades of wisdom, and innumerable Oscars, Tonys, Emmys, and BAFTAs between them. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, May 11
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 9-10 p.m. Interactive Stargazing | May 11thJoin Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo), at 9 PM PDT for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined. *Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358.
Tribal Law 101: 2-2:45 p.m. Questions about Tribal Law in Arizona? Join us for this free legal talk, providing an overview of Tribal Law by Candace French of Sacks Tierney, P.A. online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Inmigración 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Le invitamos a esta charla jurídica gratuita organizada por Siovhan Ayala del bufete Ayala Law Office, P.C. La presentación ofrecerá un resumen general sobre cuestiones de Inmigración, DACA (Consideración de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia), y cómo ayudar a un miembro de su familia con el proceso de inmigración. La charla será en español. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
'20 Feet from Stardom' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "20 Feet from Stardom" on Tuesday, May 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.The rousing and inspiring "20 Feet from Stardom" won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.Meet the unsung heroes behind the greatest music of our time.Millions know their voices, but no one knows their names. In his compelling film "20 Feet from Stardom", award-winning director Morgan Neville shines a spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Nursing Nook: 12:30-2 p.m.; Flagstaff; (928) 301-3274; A FREE weekly support group for lactating parents; https://go.evvnt.com/778098-0.
Women Wonderland: an Empowerment Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Aspen Room, 2223 E. Seventh Ave., #C, Flagstaff; $22; Women Wonderland is here!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-wonderland-an-empowerment-night-tickets-149787136357.
