Monday, May 10

Tea Talk at the Riordan Mansion - A Virtual Lecture: 12:15-1 p.m. How about a cup of tea? While we are unable to host an in-person event, we do hope you'll join us for a little tea history and some tips on hosting your own tea party. We encourage you to dress up for the occasion by wearing your favorite hat. Presented by docent and tea party planner Patti Buchanan. Riordan Mansion, nlober@azstateparks.gov , 928-779-4395. https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion/ .

'Tea With the Dames' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Tea With the Dames" on Monday, May 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Tea With the Dames" is the final film in a ten-week tribute to Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Judi Dench. Here, they are joined by their friends, and we get a front-row ticket to some afternoon fun!What happens when four legends of British stage and screen get together? Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright are among the most celebrated actresses of our time, with scores of iconic performances, decades of wisdom, and innumerable Oscars, Tonys, Emmys, and BAFTAs between them. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.