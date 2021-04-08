"Quo Vadis, Aida?" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "Quo Vadis, Aida?" showing April 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Quo Vadis, Aida?" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars.Bosnia, July 1995: Aida is a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp.As an insider to the negotiations Aida has access to crucial information that she needs to interpret. What is on the horizon for her family and people — rescue or death? Which move should she take?" Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.