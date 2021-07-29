Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, July 29
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918008067.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/836997-0.
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM-1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, July 30
Flagstaff Legends Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff Legends Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith at Charly’s Friday, July 16 and Friday, July 30 from 6:30-9 p.m.
Mogollon: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $8; Mogollon; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mogollon-tickets-154890903863.
Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole: 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole from 9:30PM-12:30AM on Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; Friday, August 26; and Saturday, August 27.
Friday Night Concert on Heritage Square: 6-7:30 p.m. Heritage Square , 22 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Join us for an evening of music on Heritage Square! The Flagstaff Community Band consists of 70+ community members. Music ranges from well known marches, movie music, and other fun music for enjoying a beautiful Flagstaff evening! Jody Laura, flagstaffcommunityband@gmail.com, 9734953263. http://www.flagstaffcommunityband.com.
'I Carry You With Me' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "I Carry You With Me" showing July 30-Aug. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "I Carry You With Me," Academy-Award-nominee Heidi Ewing's luminous, moving debut as a narrative filmmaker, follows a tender romance spanning decades. Starting in provincial Mexico and continuing as first Iván, then Gerardo, journey towards sharing a life together in New York City, "I Carry You With Me" is an intimate love story, as well as a soulful rumination on family, sacrifice, regret, and ultimately, hope. "I Carry You With Me" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 30-Aug. 5. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31 and August 1; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 4 and 5. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Casanova, Last Love' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new period piece, "Casanova, Last Love," showing July 30-Aug. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. London, 18th century. Casanova (Vincent Lindon), famous for his taste for pleasure and gambling, arrives from Paris, forced into exile. In this city he knows nothing about, the libertine meets on several occasions a young courtesan, Marianne de Charpillon (Stacy Martin). She attracts him to the point that he starts disregarding all other women.The legendary seducer is ready to do anything to get her, but Charpillon always escapes under various excuses. "Casanova, Last Love" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 30-Aug. 5. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31 and August 1; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3, 4 and 5. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.