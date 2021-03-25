Friday, March 26

"Six Minutes to Midnight"' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the acclaimed new drama "Six Minutes to Midnight" showing March 26-31 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." Six Minutes to Midnight" stars Dame Judi Dench, Jim Broadbent, James D'Arcy and Eddie Izzard. In the summer of 1939, influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.Based on true events, "Six Minutes to Midnight" follows teacher Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard) who has taken a last minute and controversial role teaching English to the daughters of high-ranking Nazis at the Augusta-Victoria College, Bexhill-on-Sea, a finishing school on the south coast of England. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.