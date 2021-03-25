Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, March 25
Seguro Social: 12-1:30 p.m. Online. Aprenda como usar su cuenta my Social Security* y otros servicios disponibles por internet. Abra su cuenta de my Social Security* en www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount e imprima su Estado de cuenta antes de asistir al taller at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, March 26
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 774-7682; Friday Fish Fry; https://go.evvnt.com/750566-0.
"Six Minutes to Midnight"' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the acclaimed new drama "Six Minutes to Midnight" showing March 26-31 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." Six Minutes to Midnight" stars Dame Judi Dench, Jim Broadbent, James D'Arcy and Eddie Izzard. In the summer of 1939, influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.Based on true events, "Six Minutes to Midnight" follows teacher Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard) who has taken a last minute and controversial role teaching English to the daughters of high-ranking Nazis at the Augusta-Victoria College, Bexhill-on-Sea, a finishing school on the south coast of England. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Senior Moment" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the acclaimed new comedy "Senior Moment" showing March 26-31 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Veteran screen legends Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and William Shatner (Star Trek) are together on the big screen and joined by Jean Smart in "Senior Moment," a charming romantic comedy for an audience of a certain age. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
