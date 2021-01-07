Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Custody and Visitation by Non Parents and Grandparents: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Donna Hougen of Hougen Family Law about non-parent custody, visitation and step-parent adoption online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too cold? We can help! Join us at this free online workshop and earn a supply kit to help you make your home more efficient and cozy; https://go.evvnt.com/723299-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639871-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Jan. 8
Bankruptcy: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us for this free and informative AZCourtHelp Legal Talk by Kathryn Mahady of Aspey, Watkins & Diesel, PLLC at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Avalanche Training Level I: Jan. 8-10; 1 p.m.- Jan. 10, 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-jan-8-10-2021-registration-127204035695.
"One Night In Miami .." Sedona Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama "One Night In Miami …" showing Jan. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Directed by Regina King, "One Night In Miami …" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick. On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Huck Yeah!" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the exciting and adrenaline-pumping "Huck Yeah!" showing Jan. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Matchstick Productions' new ski film "Huck Yeah!" is packed with the best skiers in the world charging hard and having fun in some of the most spectacular locations. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
