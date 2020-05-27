× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wednesday, May 27

Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. Our daily activities are mundane only if done with a mundane mind. By developing compassion and wisdom, we can transform our lives into the spiritual path, become of real benefit to others, and look behind appearances to see the way things actually exist.Registration This class is offered as a live stream only. $10/class. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-pageAbout the

Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format/ Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class.