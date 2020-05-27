Wednesday, May 27
Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. Our daily activities are mundane only if done with a mundane mind. By developing compassion and wisdom, we can transform our lives into the spiritual path, become of real benefit to others, and look behind appearances to see the way things actually exist.Registration This class is offered as a live stream only. $10/class. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-pageAbout the
Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format/ Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class.
Strengthen Your Immune System: Hypnotherapy for Multiple Sclerosis: 1-2 p.m. Online/Zoom video call. 60 Minute Hypnotherapy Workshop. Our bodies were created to heal automatically. This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement, and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential.The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems." To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/104560230464. The event is hosted by ByMS Made Strong—Flagstaff Multiple Sclerosis Support Group.
Thursday, May 28
Free Virtual Screening of STAY HUMAN with Michael Franti Performing Live Online: 5-7:30 p.m. ILLUMINATE's Silver Linings Virtual Screening Series presents a virtual encore of the 2018 ILLUMINATE Audience Award winner STAY HUMAN from filmmaker and beloved world renowned musician Michael Franti. Franti will join live from Bali for an online post-screening Q&A and play an acoustic set in a live musical Reel Healing entitled "Together As One." The virtual screening and performance will show on Thursday, May 28 at 5 p.m. PDT on illuminate.eventive.org. Funds will be raised for Covid-19 everyday heroes. The virtual film screenings take place at a scheduled time, but will be available for a 24-hour replay period. To reserve a free ticket to the virtual at-home screening of Stay Human, visit illuminate.eventive.org. Space is limited. Visit www.illuminatefilmfestival.com or call 928-421-1108.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch is going Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | Lowell Observatory Turns 126!: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, 1400 W Mars Hill Rd. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. In celebration of the 126th anniversary of Lowell Observatory, Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with Lowell Observatory's Sole Trustee, W. Lowell Putnam IV, who will talk with us about the observatory's illustrious past and the great plans that lie ahead. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9am AZ/PT. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/h1U9HMYC3Rk.
