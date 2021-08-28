The 23rd Flagstaff Open Studios: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Various Locations throughout Flagstaff, , Flagstaff. After regrettably being canceled twice last year due to the pandemic, The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present "The 23rd FLAGSTAFF OPEN STUDIOS", August 28th and 29th — 10 AM to 5 PM. Flagstaff Open Studios is a FREE self-guided tour of 25 member artists and their work, which allows the public to witness up close the artists at work in their studio environments, demonstrating their techniques and offering their work for sale directly to the public, at 12 locations throughout the greater Flagstaff area. Participating this year are painters, photographers, jewelry, ceramic, glass, fiber, and multi-media artists covering the entire artistic spectrum.This year, due to COVID-19 Safety precautions "PRELUDE to Flagstaff Open Studios" is being held virtually at flagstaff-arts.org with a separate web page for each participating artist featuring descriptions of their work, the address, map, and directions to their location this year, and up to 10 images to represent their artwork. There is also a Guide ) containing all the above information and more, in one easy document, that can be viewed online or downloaded and printed on the home page of flagstaff-arts.org There will also be a limited amount of hard copies available at the ARTS CONNECTION Gallery, 7 Days a week through Open Studios Weekend, at the Flagstaff Mall.For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org.