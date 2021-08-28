Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, August 28
A Family Pops Concert: The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a Family Pops Concert at the Pepsi Amphitheater on Saturday at 2 p.m. From The Lone Ranger to Star Wars, enjoy an exciting afternoon of musical favorites with the FSO. The CDC and Coconino County have lifted mask restrictions for vaccinated individuals; unvaccinated people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask to this outdoor concert. Visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4760762/family-pops-concert-scottsdale-pepsi-amphitheater for more information or to purchase tickets, or call 928-774-5107 for additional information.
Walk with the JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; McMillian Mesa Park, 1140 Ponderosa Parkway, Flagstaff; Take a 2-mile walk with Steve and Lois to the bottom of Switzer Canyon.
Shoe Strike for Climate Action: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., County Courthouse lawn. Sponsored by Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance. Shoes "stand in" for people during COVID-19, but come and see in person. Stop by to learn how you can take action to slow climate change.
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-773-0084; Join us for bingo and a chance to win cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/856403-0.
Family Pops Concert: 2-3:30 p.m.; Pepsi Amphitheatre, Fort Tuthill, Coconino County Park; $15; Enjoy an afternoon of popular musical favorites with your Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra!; https://go.evvnt.com/860997-0.
The 23rd Flagstaff Open Studios: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Various Locations throughout Flagstaff, , Flagstaff. After regrettably being canceled twice last year due to the pandemic, The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present "The 23rd FLAGSTAFF OPEN STUDIOS", August 28th and 29th — 10 AM to 5 PM. Flagstaff Open Studios is a FREE self-guided tour of 25 member artists and their work, which allows the public to witness up close the artists at work in their studio environments, demonstrating their techniques and offering their work for sale directly to the public, at 12 locations throughout the greater Flagstaff area. Participating this year are painters, photographers, jewelry, ceramic, glass, fiber, and multi-media artists covering the entire artistic spectrum.This year, due to COVID-19 Safety precautions "PRELUDE to Flagstaff Open Studios" is being held virtually at flagstaff-arts.org with a separate web page for each participating artist featuring descriptions of their work, the address, map, and directions to their location this year, and up to 10 images to represent their artwork. There is also a Guide ) containing all the above information and more, in one easy document, that can be viewed online or downloaded and printed on the home page of flagstaff-arts.org There will also be a limited amount of hard copies available at the ARTS CONNECTION Gallery, 7 Days a week through Open Studios Weekend, at the Flagstaff Mall.For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org.
'Yannick: An Artist's Journey' Film Premiere: 1-3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the exclusive Northern Arizona premiere of "Yannick: An Aritst's Journey" on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be one show at 1 p.m. that afternoon. The Metropolitan Opera presents "Yannick: An Artist's Journey," a feature-length documentary by award-winning filmmaker Susan Froemke that profiles the Met's Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Following the maestro's inspiring journey from ten-year-old budding conductor to the pinnacle of the opera world, the film captures the alchemy of the creative process and explores what it means to refine the soul of an artist. The film also shows revealing behind-the-scenes footage of Nézet-Séguin in rehearsals, highlighting his musical homes in Montreal, Philadelphia, and New York. "Yannick: An Artist's Journey" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Painting en Plein Air Workshop with Rebekah Nordstrom: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Buffalo Park. Painting en Plein Air Workshop with Rebekah NordstromAugust 28, 2021 8a-12p at Buffalo Park, Flagstaff; Limited to 6 students; Discover the fun and satisfaction of painting outside with Rebekah Nordstrom as your guide. Learn tricks to make your experience so awesome you want to do it again and again! The workshop will begin with a short period of instruction discussing the fundamentals of painting outdoors. A combination of short demonstrations and one on one instruction will round out our morning of art making!Students bring their own materials and supplies, a suggested supply list will be emailed to participants at registration.Register at https://www.theheartbox.space/classes-workshops/painting-en-plein-air Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, (928) 600-6290.65. https://www.theheartbox.space/classes-workshops/painting-en-plein-air.
3 Doors Down to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Debut Album at The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin: 8-10 p.m. The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N Maricopa Rd., Maricopa. Rock band 3 Doors Down is set to take the stage at The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino on Saturday, Aug. 28 for the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum album, "The Better Life." Tickets: $99.50; $74.50; $49.50; Ages: All Ages For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com Justin Liggin, jliggin@hmapr.com, 6025715965.Starting at $49.50. http://www.harrahsakchin.com.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, August 29
Viking It Yourself - Mead & Mending: 1-3 p.m.; Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $20; Come learn how to mend your own gear at the Mead Hall!;
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.