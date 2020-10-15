Friday, Oct. 16

"Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something": Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" showing Oct. 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" is the inspiring story of Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Harry Chapin ("Cat's in the Cradle" and "Taxi"). Chapin sold over 16 million albums and was one of his generation's most beloved artists and activists who spent his fame and fortune trying to end world hunger before his tragic passing. The film features Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Pete Seeger, Sir Bob Geldof, Kenny Rogers, Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Robert Lamm, Richie Havens, and Harry Belafonte intimately reflecting on Chapin's larger-than-life impact on music and the world. "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" follows the renowned folk singer from childhood — spent under the shadow of his jazz drummer father — throughout his tragically short life and captures the up-and-down spirit of one of folk's great humanitarians. Told through archival footages and new interviews, the film explores the key moments in Chapin's life, including performing with his brothers and working on the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Legendary Champions", to his solo success with hits like "Taxi," "W.O.L.D." and "Cat's In The Cradle" and his tireless philanthropic work, which included his efforts with WhyHunger and a seemingly endless run of benefit performances, all of which led to him being posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. This documentary paints a new picture of the singer-songwriter who used his fame as a launching point to help others and influence politics. "Harry Chapin was one of the greatest storytellers of all time. He wanted to change the world. And he did." — Ken Kragen, Harry Chapin's manager and co-creator of USA for Africa and Hands Across America "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 16-22. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16, 17 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Oct. 19 and 22. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.