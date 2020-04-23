Thursday, April 23
Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our facebook, twitter and instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | IDA/Dark Skies: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This episode celebrates International Dark Sky Week (https://idsw.darksky.org) and looks at the importance of preserving dark skies in our communities. Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with International Dark-Sky Association Director Ruskin Hartley, who will talk about what we can do to protect the environmental treasure of our dark skies. https://youtu.be/UP9fQ0EhybU.
NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020: 12-12 a.m. Join us for NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020. This university-wide celebration will feature more than 1,000 students from all disciplines sharing their creative discoveries, in-depth research, and scholarly work. All are welcome — NAU students, faculty, staff, and the Flagstaff community! Learn more: https://nau.edu/undergraduate-research/undergraduate-symposium/
Friday, April 24
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
