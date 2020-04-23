× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, April 23

Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our facebook, twitter and instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | IDA/Dark Skies: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This episode celebrates International Dark Sky Week (https://idsw.darksky.org) and looks at the importance of preserving dark skies in our communities. Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with International Dark-Sky Association Director Ruskin Hartley, who will talk about what we can do to protect the environmental treasure of our dark skies. https://youtu.be/UP9fQ0EhybU.