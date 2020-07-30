Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, July 30
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Streaming | From One Percy to Another | Mars 2020 Perseverance Launch Celebration: 6-7 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/T6BomRuhuwU. Percival Lowell established Lowell Observatory 126 years ago to study Mars, a field of research that continues today. In celebration of the launch of the Mars 2020 mission's Perseverance Rover, Lowell Observatory staff will cover a number of Mars-related topics, including: The science behind the Mars 2020 mission and the Perseverance Rover, from Lowell Observatory educator Hannah Zigo.The history of observing Mars at Lowell Observatory, beginning with "Uncle Percy" himself, as told by historian Kevin Schindler.Ongoing Mars research by Lowell Observatory astronomer Dr. Jennifer Hanley. Live stream begins at 6 p.m. AZ/PDT (9pm EDT) on July 30. Note: Date subject to change if the launch is delayed. https://youtu.be/T6BomRuhuwU.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Virtual Postpartum Meetup Group: 10-11 a.m., Postpartum Meetup group to connect and find community. Call 928-607-3706 to learn more or join.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Contact Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library on its Facebook page or by calling 928-213-2331 to join the virtual writer's cave. Tuesday and Thursdays 12-1:30 p.m., Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Updates on U.S. Supreme Court Cases: 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. This week, spend an evening with The Hon. Greg Sakall, professor of practice at the University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of Law, as he presents "Updates on U.S. Supreme Court Cases." Q & A to follow. Free and open to the public. For event details, Zoom Meeting link and series schedule visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Drop In to Mindfulness: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-235-5518. 6:30-8:15 p.m., This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Unlocking Your Success | Fear Less: Knoles Village Square, 2708 N. Fourth St., Suite B-1, Flagstaff. 7-9 p.m., Tickets $20-$60. Come learn about and experience the power of your subconscious to reach your next level.
Friday, July 31
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Hosted via Zoom by the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. Call 928-213-2331 or visit the library on Facebook for more info on how to join. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join the virtual writer's cave.
Hope For The City: Flagstaff Collision Center, 5100 N. Test Drive, Flagstaff. 928-606-9052. 5-7 p.m. Even though businesses are opening and there is a sense of normalcy beginning to emerge, a great need still exists. True economic recovery is months away and our friends and neighbors are hurting financially and emotionally. Hope For the City is partnering with St. Mary's Food Bank to help bring hope by providing food to anyone who is in need of assistance. No one will be turned away. We want to bring hope to Flagstaff as we continue to deal with this hard and difficult time. Hope for the City is a nonprofit organization passionately committed to providing care, relief and meeting the critical food needs of the people living in the Flagstaff area and beyond.
Family Friday: Dinosaur bones: 2:30 p.m. Virtual. Hosted by the Museum Of Northern Arizona. This program is online/ virtual at the MNA Facebook page. Paleontologist learn a lot about dinosaurs from their bones, which they dig up and put together like puzzle pieces. We can also learn something about our own bodies from looking at dinosaur bones. Mari Soliday looks closely at the dinosaur skeletons on display at the Museum of Northern Arizona and shows kids how the dinosaur bones relate to our own bodies. Each Friday on the MNA Facebook page, Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids, including an activity to try at home. If you watch it live, you can ask questions in the comments. Past programs can be found in the video section of the MNA Facebook page under the playlist Family Fridays and STEAM Saturdays. http://musnaz.org.
Mindful Social Justice: Staying connected amidst the overwhelm: 928-774-9010. 6 p.m.- Aug. 2, 3 p.m., Tickets $160. A weekend of exploration of how mindfulness practices can facilitate the deep human connection that social justice demands.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
