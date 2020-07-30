Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Hosted via Zoom by the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. Call 928-213-2331 or visit the library on Facebook for more info on how to join. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join the virtual writer's cave.

Hope For The City: Flagstaff Collision Center, 5100 N. Test Drive, Flagstaff. 928-606-9052. 5-7 p.m. Even though businesses are opening and there is a sense of normalcy beginning to emerge, a great need still exists. True economic recovery is months away and our friends and neighbors are hurting financially and emotionally. Hope For the City is partnering with St. Mary's Food Bank to help bring hope by providing food to anyone who is in need of assistance. No one will be turned away. We want to bring hope to Flagstaff as we continue to deal with this hard and difficult time. Hope for the City is a nonprofit organization passionately committed to providing care, relief and meeting the critical food needs of the people living in the Flagstaff area and beyond.