Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Writer Jamie Figueroa, a part of the Witter-Bynner Indigenous Writers Series: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The author of the critically-acclaimed novel Brother, Sister, Mother, Explorer and professor at the Institute of American Indian Arts comes to NAU campus, presented by NAU MFA in Creative Literature; https://go.evvnt.com/892666-0.
Newsboys: God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham: 7-11 p.m.; Coconino Fairgrounds, 2446 Fort Tuthill (Flagstaff Urban - University Heights to Fort Tuthill), Flagstaff; Since arriving on the scene in 1985 in their native Australia, the Newsboys have taken Christian music by storm. Nearly three decades later, the iconic band is an undisputed industry leader, garnering six gold albums; 8 million units in career sales; 33 #1 singles; multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations; and signature hits ranging from “He Reigns” and “Born Again” to their recent 15-week chart-topper, “We Believe.” Expanding their reach into film, the band appeared in the 2014 Pure Flix hit, “God’s Not Dead,” inspired by their song of the same name. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102705910?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Oct. 1
I Hate Hamlet: 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-1662; $24; I Hate Hamlet An anti-Shakespearean comedy by Paul Rudnick Directed by Mickey Mercer; https://go.evvnt.com/777261-0.
COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENT AT COCONINO HIGH SCHOOL: The Flagstaff Unified School District is partnering with North Country HealthCare and the Coconino County Health & Human Services to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals 12-years-old and older. The vaccination event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Coconino High School south parking lot located at 2801 N. Izabel Street. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available to individuals 18-years-old and older, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is also available for children 12-years-old and over. Advanced registration or appointments are not needed but parental consent is required and consent forms were provided to FUSD families. Face masks are also required at the vaccination site and individuals must bring their vaccination card if they are seeking a second or third vaccination dose. For more information, call 928-679-7300 or access coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.
Exhibition Dreaming in Cyan with Holly Troy: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Dreaming in Cyan with Holly TroyCollection of Abstract Oil Paintings and the Reflection of Blue.EventsExhibiting | October 1 - 30th, 2021Virtual Opening | Friday, October 1st, 5:30pm PST, Facebook LiveOpening Reception | Friday, October 1st, 6:00-9:00pm PSTArtist talk on Instagram Live @the_heartbox, October 14th, 3pm. https://www.theheartbox.space/october-2021.
Wayne Hancock: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Yucca N., 15 S. WC Riles Drive, Flagstaff; Wayne "The Train" Hancock has been called "the master of hillbilly swing," a "roots Renaissance man," a "country singer's country singer" and "Hank Williams meets Gershwin." But the phrase most frequently echoed throughout his career is "Wayne Hancock is the real deal." Joe Ely said it, Hank Williams III said it, Bobby Koefer from the Texas Playboys said it, as have countless music fans and writers when referring to Hancock's authentic and original blend of honky tonk, western swing, blues and big band that he calls "juke joint swing!" Wayne is proud of his rural roots and culture and has thoroughly absorbed the spirit of country music's forefathers such as Ernest Tubb, Hank Williams and Jimmie Rodgers. Never a mere imitator, the cutting-edge style that emerges is every bit his own. At 18, he won the "Wrangler Country Showdown" but couldn't claim the prize because he'd already enrolled in the Marines. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1022683427?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
"Girls Night Out The Show" at The Museum Club: 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Rte 66, Flagstaff; $12.50 to $32; Get ready for the BEST GIRLS NIGHT EVER! Whether you're celebrating a Birthday, Bachelorette Party, Divorce, Dirty Thirty or your Sheer Awesome Self; You will meet your party match with "Girls Night Out The Show"; http://tracking.goldstar.com/aff_c?aff_id=5785&aff_sub=219353&aff_sub3=in-person&aff_sub4=girls-night-out-the-show-at-the-museum-club&offer_id=24.
'Falling for Figaro' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new romantic comedy "Falling for Figaro" showing Oct. 1-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. From acclaimed director Ben Lewin, "Falling for Figaro" is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley. Millie (Macdonald) is about to turn thirty and has just been offered a big promotion at her respected hedge fund company. But to everyone's surprise, including her long-term boyfriend Charlie, she turns it down. She wants to pursue her lifelong dream: become an opera singer. She hears about the upcoming "Singer of Renown" competition that, if she wins, could land her a role with a major opera company. Leaving Charlie and London behind, she manages to land an audition with former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley), who is now the most sought-after (and most feared) singing coach in Europe. Meghan agrees to take her under her wing for a very strict year-long training in a secluded barn in the Scottish Highlands. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 1, 2, 3 and 4; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Old Henry' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new western action drama "Old Henry" showing Oct. 1-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. You can't bury the past. "Old Henry" is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide whom to trust. Defending against a siege of his homestead, he reveals a talent for gunslinging that surprises everyone, calling his true identity into question. "Old Henry" stars Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis, with Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 1, 3 and 4; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.