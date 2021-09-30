'Falling for Figaro' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new romantic comedy "Falling for Figaro" showing Oct. 1-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. From acclaimed director Ben Lewin, "Falling for Figaro" is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley. Millie (Macdonald) is about to turn thirty and has just been offered a big promotion at her respected hedge fund company. But to everyone's surprise, including her long-term boyfriend Charlie, she turns it down. She wants to pursue her lifelong dream: become an opera singer. She hears about the upcoming "Singer of Renown" competition that, if she wins, could land her a role with a major opera company. Leaving Charlie and London behind, she manages to land an audition with former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley), who is now the most sought-after (and most feared) singing coach in Europe. Meghan agrees to take her under her wing for a very strict year-long training in a secluded barn in the Scottish Highlands. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 1, 2, 3 and 4; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.