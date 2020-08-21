Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Friday, Aug. 21
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch virtual edition: 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table at the library's Facebook page.
Saturday, Aug. 22
High Country Humane's Pet Food Pantry: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 1-3 p.m., High Country Humane’s Pet Food Pantry program provides free pet food to dogs and cats in low-income families in Coconino County.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
