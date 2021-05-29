Saturday, May 29

Anthony Mazzella's Legends of Guitar Concert: 7-9 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. On Saturday, May 29, Memorial Day Weekend, Anthony Mazzella's "Legends of Guitar" concert will be rocking the Mary Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Anthony has added new songs to his repertoire so be sure to come hear his latest interpretations of guitar classics. "Legends of Guitar" is a tribute show to famous guitar players and their music. The show features world renowned guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella who plays it all live. Legendary guitarists whose music is featured in the show are Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Jimi Page (Led Zeppelin), The Edge (U2), Pete Townsend (The Who), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), George Harrison (The Beatles), Segovia and more. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.