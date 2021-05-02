Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, May 2
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W Cedar Ave, Flagstaff. Outdoor farmers market featuring regional fruits, produce, honey, tamales, breads and so much more! Meg Kaboti Adakai, flagstaffmarket@gmail.com, 928-853-2382. http://www.flagstaffmarket.com.
Barre + Bubbly: 2-3 p.m.; barre3, 601 Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; $15; Barre3 Class and some bubbly after!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barre-bubbly-tickets-147210118427.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, May 3
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-143234146187.
"Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the Academy Award-nominated film "Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown" on Monday, May 3 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown" is the fifth film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special "Judi-Judi-Judi" series featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday. "Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown" garnered two Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress in a Leading role for Judi Dench and Best Makeup.Queen Victoria (Dame Judi Dench) is deeply depressed after the death of her husband, disappearing from public. Her servant Mr. John Brown (Sir Billy Connolly), who adores her, through caress and admiration brings her back to life, but that relationship creates scandalous situation and is likely to lead to monarchy crisis. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, May 4
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Indigenous Futurism: 2-4 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5213; MNA's Anthropology Collections Manager, Tony Thibodeau, will lead a virtual panel discussion on Indigenous futurisms and the new contributions to popular culture by Indigenous creators; https://go.evvnt.com/771416-0.
Women Empowering Northern Arizona: 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-380-5685; Women Empowering Northern Arizona is a group of 100+ women who meet to raise $10,000 in an evening for a local nonprofit that they vote on!; https://go.evvnt.com/771832-0.
Bankruptcy: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us on at noon for this free and informative Legal Talk by Kathryn Mahady of Aspey, Watkins & Diesel, PLLC online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2021: 7-9:30 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Sedona. For the seventh year, the Sedona International Film Festival is bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture to red rock country. This year's screenings feature the world's best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting you experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all. The Sedona tour stop has been expanded to two nights again this year: Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Each night will feature a different program of films. Audience members can attend either one of the nights or get a package discount to attend both evenings.The festival will be observing CDC guidelines and reserved seating at a limited capacity, requiring masks for entering and exiting the theaters and with additional health and safety protocols in place. This special screening event will follow all of the recommended guidelines for the safety, health and comfort of our patrons.Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Tickets for each individual night are $20 general admission; $17 for film festival members and students. A two-night package discount is offered to attend both evenings: $35 general admission and $29 for film festival members.For tickets and information visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org or call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in person at the Sedona International Film Festival office at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona.
