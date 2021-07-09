Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Friday, July 9

'12 Mighty Orphans' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "12 Mighty Orphans" showing July 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "12 Mighty Orphans" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Martin Sheen, Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw, Treat Williams and Wayne Knight, among others. "12 Mighty Orphans" tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes or even a football to playing for the Texas state championships. Over the course of their winning season these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.