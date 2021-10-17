Sunday, Oct. 17

'In Balanchine's Classroom' Film Premiere: 1-3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere of "In Balanchine's Classroom" on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Professional Ballerina and Sedona resident, Bonny Singer, who was a student of legendary ballet choreographer George Balanchine, will host the special premiere and take us behind-the-scenes of the ballet master. Ms. Singer was a Professional Ballerina with the NYC Ballet, 1970-1981, the last great decade of George Balanchine. "In Balanchine's Classroom" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.