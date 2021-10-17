Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Sunday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/910053-0.
Charlie Parr: 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff; $18; Greenhouse Productions & Flagstaff Arts Council present Charlie Parr in concert at the Coconino Center for the Arts Sunday, October 17, 2021; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlie-parr-tickets-159029311953.
'In Balanchine's Classroom' Film Premiere: 1-3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere of "In Balanchine's Classroom" on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Professional Ballerina and Sedona resident, Bonny Singer, who was a student of legendary ballet choreographer George Balanchine, will host the special premiere and take us behind-the-scenes of the ballet master. Ms. Singer was a Professional Ballerina with the NYC Ballet, 1970-1981, the last great decade of George Balanchine. "In Balanchine's Classroom" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Oct. 18
Food Distribution: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come pick up some extra essentials for you and your family. Food is free; https://go.evvnt.com/910054-0.
NAU Ladhoff Lecture Series: Policing the Borders of Citizenship: 4-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-9519; Join the Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice for "Policing the Borders of Citizenship," a Ladhoff Lecture Series event, featuring Professor of Law Jennifer M. Chacón. (UC Berkeley); https://go.evvnt.com/908719-0.
Monday Night Football Dinner: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Enjoy the game with a delicious dinner!; https://go.evvnt.com/910055-0.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733136951.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Flagstaff 3.5% Reading-Action Project: 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-380-6952; A Reading-Action group for anyone who wonders, “What can I do in the face of global climate change?” A chance to read together, hear guest experts, and act locally!; https://go.evvnt.com/909246-0.
CAL/SBS Film Series: Sound of Metal:7-9 p.m.; Cline Library, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series celebrates Disability Pride and Heritage Month with a screening of the 2019 film Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed; https://go.evvnt.com/892937-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.