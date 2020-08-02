Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Aug. 2
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Monday, Aug. 3
Pepsi presents: Kids Virtual Summer Camp: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online/ Virtual Space. A Solar System Celebration with Lowell ObservatoryJoin Lowell Observatory for a celebration of the Solar System's largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, both of which loom big and bright in our sky throughout the summer. Lowell educators will share fun, at-home science activities to connect kids with planetary science. We'll end our celebration with a look at Jupiter and Saturn as they get closer and closer every night for the rest of the year, until their Great Conjunction on Dec 21. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/pepsi-presents-kids-virtual-summer-camp-111706087916/.
Grow with Google: Use YouTube to Grow Your Business: 12-1 p.m. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6271900605674397709. The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library is partnering with Grow with Google to offer this free online webinar. Get best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand. In this session, presenter Dave Delaney will discuss best practices for:• Understanding different video formats• How to setup a YouTube channel • Making good creative, and how to target and measure the results. Please use this link to register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6271900605674397709 For more, call the library at 928-213-2331.
2020 BASIC VICTIM ASSISTANCE ACADEMY: High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave., 1899 Ballroom, Flagstaff. 8 a.m.- Aug. 7, 5 p.m., Tickets $250-$250. Fundamental, comprehensive and interactive training for all crime victim advocates and allied professionals who work with trauma survivors.
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
MNA Virtual Plant Talk: Living Roof Garden: 12 p.m. The 17,000 square foot living roof on the Easton Collection Center was originally planted in 2009. Since then windblown seeds have changed the mixture of plants, creating a beautiful rooftop meadow of many hundred native grasses and wildflowers. Few people ever get to see these plants up close, but horticulturist Jan Busco leads this virtual tour up the ladder to see the late summer flowers and expansive views. She will also talk about the unique aspects of caring for a rooftop garden, and how the living roof harvests and recirculates rainwater. Jan has worked with native plants for more than three decades and is the curator of MNA's gardens and grounds. She has written three books on western native plants; "Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens", "First Garden: How to get Started in Southwestern Gardening" and "First Garden: How to get Started in California Gardening". For more information email MNA at info@musnaz.org or call them at 928-774-5213. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
Family Court 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
