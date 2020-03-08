Sunday, March 8
"May You Live in Interesting Times" A Book as Art Exhibition: 12-5 p.m. NAU Art Museum, 620 S Knoles Drive. Works conceived within the conceptual category of the Book as Art, including Altered Books. Themes derived from the issues we face here and around the world, including, but not limited to, environmental challenges, politics, immigration, race and nationalism. https://nau.edu/artmuseum/may-you-live-in-interesting-times-a-book-as-art-juried-exhibition/.
Riordan Second Sunday Special Tour: Stickley Room by Room: 2-3:30 p.m. Riordan Mansion, 409 W. Riordan Rd. Join us for a Stickley furniture tour of Riordan Mansion. Enjoy hearing which were Caroline and Timothy Riordan's favorite chairs. Hear how the five Stickley Brothers competed and mostly succeeded in a very competitive market. See five very rare pieces with metal inlay embellishment designed by Gustav Stickley's designer, Harvey Ellis. Prepared and presented by long serving docent, Adrienne Rose. Recommended for ages 12 and up. 928-779-4395. . https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org/museum/riordan-mansion-state-historic-park/.
International Women's Day: Recognizing the Jewish Women of Resilience: 2-4 p.m. Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum, 2340 N. Fort Valley Rd. Pioneer Museum opens its doors to the Jewish community as they celebrate the Purim holiday. Together we honor the lives of resilient Jewish women alongside exhibit "Resilience: Women in Flagstaff's Past and Presen."www.arizonahistoricalsociety.org/.
Geology Hike at Red Rock State Park: 1-3 p.m. Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona. Monthly-guided geology hike. Join knowledgeable volunteers as they venture out on our trails and discuss how Sedona transformed into what we see today. For both the beginner and experienced hiker, lasting between 1½-2 hours with an elevation gain of 250 feet. Bring water and wear suitable footwear. Hike is included with park entrance fees. https://azstateparks.com/red-rock/.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them. http://musnaz.org.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. Email restoringhozho2020@gmail.com by March 15
Amanda Everson and Amanda Johnson, mezzo-soprano, Junior Recital: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Kitt Recital Hall (37), 1115 S. Knoles Drive. NAU School of Music Student Artist Series presents a Junior Recital by Amanda Everson, mezzo-soprano, and Amanda Johnson, mezzo-soprano.
Sierra Freeman and Shelby Masson, violin, Junior Recital: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Kitt Recital Hall (37), 1115 S Knoles Drive. NAU School of Music Student Artist Series presents a Junior Recital by Sierra Freeman and Shelby Masson, violins.
Benjamin Ordaz, tuba, Faculty Recital: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Kitt Recital Hall (37), 1115 S Knoles Drive. NAU School of Music Faculty Artist Series presents a recital by Benjamin Ordaz, tuba.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66. Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic. Hosted by Joey Lee. Bring any instrument and play on our world famous stage.
Use, Mis-Use and Restoration on the Colorado Plateau: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St. Open Doors: Art in Action Gallery. Three renowned photographers document the complexities of land use on our fragile landscape, asking the question, How can we best manage our forests, rangeland and public spaces to sustain life into the future?www.epiphanyaz.org.
Biennial Library Quilt Show: Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Beautiful handmade quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown library at the Biennial Library Quilt Show sponsored by members of the Coconino Quilters Guild of Flagstaff. Come in and vote for your favorite quilt! www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Monday, March 9
Sky Pixels and Paper Vessels: Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave. Curated by The HeArt Box. A collection of artwork by Holly Troy and Beth LaCour www.highcountryconferencecenter.com/about/art_gallery.
Tales of the British Isles: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sinagua Middle School Auditorium, 3950 E. Butler Ave. The Master Chorale of Flagstaff presents "Tales of the British Isles", a concert featuring Flagstaff's award-winning Celtic band, the Knockabouts. Enjoy the beautiful music of the British Isles with selections including Celtic fantasies, Irish folk tunes, and Welsh lullabies as well as the early music of Thomas Morley and all-time favorites of the Beatles. www.masterchorale.net/.
Family Court 101: Noon-12:45 p.m. Coconino Law Library, 200 N. San Francisco St. Join us for this free Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at the Coconino County Law Library or online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S. Gillenwater Drive. NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m. Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 432 N. Beaver St. Use the far left door from the back parking lot. Go through one more door, then down the staircase to the right. We are in the Icon room downstairs. Open meeting. All are welcome.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10-11 a.m. Northern Arizona Healthcare Education Center, 1000 N. Humphreys, Ste. 242, Fort Valley Shopping Center (next to Casa Duarte). Older people are more likely to fall which can cause serious injury. The causes of falls in the elderly include muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence at moving about and the effects of medication. Many studies have shown Tai Chi as being one of the most effective approaches for preventing falls. https://www.nahealth.com/event/tai-chi-arthritis-and-falls-prevention.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom.On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. Email restoringhozho2020@gmail.com by March 15
You have free articles remaining.
Free Income Tax Preparation: 8-12 a.m. Joe C Montoya Community and Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. AARP Foundation provides free income tax preparation for all ages and income levels. AARP membership is not required. IRS-certified advanced level volunteer tax counselors. For an appointment call (928) 919-9277 or on line at www.taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
The Women of the Riordan Mansion: 12:15-1 p.m. Riordan Mansion, 409 W. Riordan Rd. In the early 1900s the ladies outnumbered the men in the Riordan household nearly two to one. This talk will give insight into the lives of Caroline and Elizabeth Metz Riordan, two sisters from Cincinnati who left the city and moved to the wilds of Flagstaff, Arizona to marry the Riordan brothers, Tim and Michael, in the 1890s. www.arizonahistoricalsociety.org/museum/riordan-mansion-state-historic-park/.
Overtime Otaku: 3:15-4:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th St. Join us each week for new manga and anime, arts and crafts, games and other activities!Snacks provided. Ages 12-17 welcome, and those 11 and under can grab a permission slip. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Stitching by the Books: 6-8 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th St. All fiber arts and skill levels welcome. Knit, crochet, embroider or stitch while connecting with the Flagstaff fiber arts community.Drop-ins encouraged. Ages 9+ www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Boys and Girls Club, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics and music. Our biweekly adults class is the main class we offer. No previous experience is needed. www.capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
Volunteer Opportunity Assistance League of Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Assistance League of Flagstaff, 2919 N. West St. Cedar Closet Thrift Shop, 2919 N. West St. Join members of Assistance League of Flagstaff as they re-stock the shelves at the Cedar Closet. Funds raised through the thrift shop fund our many programs, including Operation School Bell. www.assistanceleagueflag.org.
Orchestra Northern Arizona Rehearsals: 7-9:30 p.m. Coconino High School Band Room, 2801 N. Izabel St. Rehearsals for Orchestra Northern Arizona, Flagstaff's community orchestra, take place Monday evenings. No auditions required. Complete information at www.orchestrana.org.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m. Hops on Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave, Suite 2, Flagstaff. Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up.
Tuesday, March 10
Find Your Path CCC2NAU: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Coconino Community College Commons, 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Hey CCC students, are you interested in transferring to NAU. Join representatives from NAU at this event to learn more. Featuring food, fun and giveaways. www.nau.edu/findyourpath.
Preserving the Social Fabric: Organizing for Housing Justice in Washington, DC: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Native American Cultural Center (Building 14), 318 W. McCreary Drive. NAU Department of Geography, Planning, and Recreation's annual speaker event. At a time when Flagstaff is struggling with issues of growth, gentrification and housing equity, organizer Daniel del Pielago, will provide a case study of active participation in addressing development pressures and the loss of social fabric in low-income and minority neighborhoods. Daniel del Pielago was born in Peru and immigrated to the DC metro area in 1980. For the past 15 years he has been organizing with communities of color in DC around the issues of preserving and improving affordable housing and traditional public education.
CCC Comet Talk: How Far? Myths and Distance in our Night Sky: 6-7:30 p.m. Coconino Community College Fourth Street Innovation Center Room B34, 3000 N. Fourth St. Join for an informative free Comet Talk that puts space into perspective, led by Emeritus Astronomer Dr. Nat White. For more information visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks.
Good Karma Tuesday: Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Karma Sushi Bar Grill, 6 E. Route 66. Ten percent of all sales will be donated and will contribute to the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Many authors have day jobs, the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts.www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Nos Encantan: Spanish Book Club: 5-6 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. ¿Quieres leer en español? ¿Quieres mantener tu idioma? Tenemos un club para leer cuentos y discutirlos cada mes. Las historias están disponibles en nuestro evento de Facebook "Nos Encantan"o por correo electrónico (flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com) antes de la reunión. Todos son bienvenidos, y está bien si traes a tus niños.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Mindfulness meditation, sharing and a short activity at each meeting. Free and open to the public. Tuesday evenings. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Family Storytime: 10-10:45 a.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th St. Bring the whole family in to enjoy a morning of stories, songs, puppets and more. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Peaks Senior Living Community, 3150 Winding Brook Rd. 928-526-3115.
College of Arts and Letter Spring 2020 Film Series: 7-10 p.m. Cline Library. "History of the World: Part I." Directed by Mel Brooks; Starring Mel Brooks, Gregory Hines, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Chloris Leachman; 1981, 92 min. Rated R.
Wisdom Seekers Wellness Series: 1:30-3 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Char Tarashanti, Interspiritual Minister, Enneagram Practitioner, will present An Introduction to the Enneagram. Learn about the nine basic personality types as a way of self-understanding. www.WisdomSeekersAZ.org.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m. Hops on Birch, 22 E Birch Ave, #2. Trivia every Tuesday.! Sign up starts at 7:30, prizes for winning teams.
Team Run Flagstaff Community Running Program: 6-7 p.m. Team Run Flagstaff, P.O. Box 1801. Looking for a new group to join in fun and fitness for 2020? Why not give Team Run Flagstaff a try? Our adult group meets on Tuesdays at the NAU indoor track at the Walkup Skydome or the NAU outdoor track inside Lumberjack Stadium (March-Nov.) and our Team Run Flagstaff Youth program (4th-12th graders) meets on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at the same locations. We welcome all ages, all abilities, and all community members regardless of your objectives.www.teamrunflagstaff.com/.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m. First Congregational Church of Flagstaff, 740 N. Turquoise Drive. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome. For more information: Contact Kayla at 928-525-6112.