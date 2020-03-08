Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S. Gillenwater Drive. NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m. Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 432 N. Beaver St. Use the far left door from the back parking lot. Go through one more door, then down the staircase to the right. We are in the Icon room downstairs. Open meeting. All are welcome.

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10-11 a.m. Northern Arizona Healthcare Education Center, 1000 N. Humphreys, Ste. 242, Fort Valley Shopping Center (next to Casa Duarte). Older people are more likely to fall which can cause serious injury. The causes of falls in the elderly include muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence at moving about and the effects of medication. Many studies have shown Tai Chi as being one of the most effective approaches for preventing falls. https://www.nahealth.com/event/tai-chi-arthritis-and-falls-prevention.