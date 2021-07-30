'I Carry You With Me' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "I Carry You With Me" showing July 30-Aug. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "I Carry You With Me," Academy-Award-nominee Heidi Ewing's luminous, moving debut as a narrative filmmaker, follows a tender romance spanning decades. Starting in provincial Mexico and continuing as first Iván, then Gerardo, journey towards sharing a life together in New York City, "I Carry You With Me" is an intimate love story, as well as a soulful rumination on family, sacrifice, regret, and ultimately, hope. "I Carry You With Me" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 30-Aug. 5. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31 and August 1; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 4 and 5. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

'Casanova, Last Love' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new period piece, "Casanova, Last Love," showing July 30-Aug. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. London, 18th century. Casanova (Vincent Lindon), famous for his taste for pleasure and gambling, arrives from Paris, forced into exile. In this city he knows nothing about, the libertine meets on several occasions a young courtesan, Marianne de Charpillon (Stacy Martin). She attracts him to the point that he starts disregarding all other women.The legendary seducer is ready to do anything to get her, but Charpillon always escapes under various excuses. "Casanova, Last Love" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 30-Aug. 5. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31 and August 1; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3, 4 and 5. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.