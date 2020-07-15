Wednesday, July 22
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-699-0558. 10:45 a.m. Tickets $4. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues.
Stand Tall — Don't Fall: 928-863-0595. 2-3 p.m., Tickets $8. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928-556-1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 p.m., Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community.
Thursday, July 16
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure: 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Postpartum Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 10-11 a.m., The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community. Visit the Flagstaff City-Coconino Public Library Facebook page for more information or to join the virtual writer's cave.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Pandemic Response in a Federalist System: For more info call: 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. This week's topic: "Pandemic response in a federalist system.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!