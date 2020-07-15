Postpartum Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 10-11 a.m., The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life.

East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community. Visit the Flagstaff City-Coconino Public Library Facebook page for more information or to join the virtual writer's cave.

NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Pandemic Response in a Federalist System: For more info call: 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. This week's topic: "Pandemic response in a federalist system.

Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video

