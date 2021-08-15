Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, August 15
Mindfulness Day-long retreat, In-Person and on Zoom: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Private Residence & Zoom, to be provided after registration, Flagstaff. Join us for our first hybrid in-person/online retreat! If you live near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA, we will meet together at a real, physical location! If you do not, we will interact live via Zoom.All together. Anywhere.At this gathering we will be going back to basics: What is meditation, and how can I deepen my practice? We will be learning three different styles of meditation, and you will go home able to do all of them on your own.This day-long retreat is suitable for both new and experienced practitioners. The day will consist of sitting and walking meditation, instruction, and time for discussion. A Zoom link or Flagstaff address will be provided after you register. The retreat is free, though donations will be accepted.There is a limited number of in-person spots available. If you register after this number is reached, you will be placed on a waiting list for in-person attendance and will be registered for Zoom participation. Pez Owen, StillpointMeditationFlagstaff@gmail.com. https://stillpointmeditation.weebly.com/retreat-registration.html.
Mountain Man Olympic and Long Course Triathlon and Aquabike: 7 a.m. Upper Lake Mary Boat Launch and Picnic Area, Lake Mary Road., Flagstaff; Mountain Man is a family-run event. It is hard to beat the beautiful weather, clean air, and amazing views on this course. From beginner to pro you can enjoy the scenery, test yourself, and achieve a true accomplishment by experiencing Mountain Man. We offer Sprint and Olympic distances in July, and Olympic and Long Course in August. This is the 5th oldest triathlon West of the Mississippi River, and we work hard to make sure that this will be something that you can return to time and again. Come experience Flagstaff, Arizona and Mountain Man Triathlons! Event details and schedule The most up to date course maps, event details, and training opportunities are provided on our website: www.mountainmanevents.com We also have volunteer opportunities, links to past results, and media links. Like and follow us on Facebook and Twitter (trimountainman) for more regular updates about the weather, training, and links to the Mountain Man community; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Ftriathlon%2Fmountain-man-olympic-and-long-course-triathlon-and-aquabike-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, August 16
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733118897.
Open Mic Night at The Museum Club: 6 p.m.- 12 a.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-440-5214; Open mic night at The Museum Club; https://go.evvnt.com/854130-0.
Tuesday, August 17
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join the JWalkers every Tuesday in August for an easy 3-mile walk around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center;
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795185-0.
Country Dancing and Karaoke at The Museum Club: 6 p.m.- 12 a.m.; , The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-440-5214; Tuesday night at The Museum Club; https://go.evvnt.com/855393-0.
'Barney's Version' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Barney's Version" on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Barney's Version" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Paul Giamatti, Dustin Hoffman, Rosamund Pike, Minnie Driver, Rachelle Lefevre and Bruce Greenwood. Giamatti won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy, and the film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Makeup. First he got married. Then he got married again. Then he met the love of his life. Based on Mordecai Richler's award winning novel, his last and, arguably, best, "Barney's Version" is the warm, wise and witty story of the politically incorrect life of Barney Panofsky (Paul Giamatti), who meets the love of his life (Rosamund Pike) at his wedding, and she is not the bride. A candid confessional, told from Barney's point of view, the film spans three decades and two continents, taking us through the different "acts" of his unusual history. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
