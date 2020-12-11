Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Dec. 11
Rights for Crime Victims: 12-12:45 p.m. Join us for this free Legal Talk to review the rights of crime victims by a Crime Victims' Rights attorney from Legal Services for Crime Victims in Arizona (LSCVA) online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094033923.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633883-0.
Luminaria Stroll: 5:30-8:30 p.m.;Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; The Luminaria Stroll is back for its 5th year! Continue the tradition of strolling along glowing streets in Downtown Flagstaff (six feet apart of course!); https://go.evvnt.com/711127-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
"Billie" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Billie" showing Dec. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Billie Holiday sang the truth, but she paid the price.Billie Holiday had one of the greatest voices of all time and changed the face of American music. Raw, emotional and brutally honest, "Billie" is filled with never-before-heard interviews from those who knew her best: musical greats like Charles Mingus, Tony Bennett, Sylvia Syms and Count Basie. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Sedona Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" showing Dec. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Academy Award-winner Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in one of his final film roles before his untimely death earlier this year. Both give award-worthy performances in this inspiring new film.Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary "Mother of the Blues," Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Dec. 12
The Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet on film!: 6-10 p.m. virtual. A professional movie is what you'll find at Canyon Movement Company's fifteenth production of the Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet this December. Partnering with Canyon Dance Academy, Velocity Dance Company, Momentum Aerial and TenOne Productions, this is a show you won't want to miss! Come see the dancers as movie stars! Special effects, videography, updated choreography, new cast members and other surprises are in store. A cast of over 40 dancers, and aerial dance make this a great show this season! This annual Flagstaff tradition uses music by Peter Tchaikovsky with some contemporary versions inserted among the traditional, and new choreographic interpretations lending a fresh look to this classical favorite. Beautiful settings in Flagstaff bring this holiday favorite home and bring the holiday spirit into your home!Watch it at home on FaceBook Premier and/or YouTube with your family and friends! The film will be released December 12 at 7:00 pm and will be available until Christmas day. Viewing details will be available on our social media and website by Thursday December 10. www.canyonmovementcompany.orgwww.canyondance.orghttps://www.facebook.com/canyonmovement https://www.facebook.com/CanyonDanceAcademy https://www.instagram.com/canyondanceacademy https://www.instagram.com/canyonmovementcompany Suggested donations of $10 per person viewing. You can donate on our website https://canyonmovementcompany.org/cmc/support-us.
Holiday Bazaar: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Holiday Bazaar! Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 Saturday Dec. 12th from 11-3 Holiday Shopping - Handmade Crafts, Beautiful Local Photography cards and pictures, gift ideas, calendars, mugs, handmade scarves, masks. All proceeds benefit Unity of Flagstaffwww.unityofflagstaff.org Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Live-Streamed & In-Person: Focusing on the Good: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. We know 2020 has been a difficult year. With an abundance of uncertainty and adversity, for many people, it has not been easy to keep a peaceful and positive mind. However, by learning to recognize and appreciate the good fortune we have in our life, we can prevent ourselves from dwelling on unhappy thoughts. In this way, we can uplift our mind and find an inner joy and confidence whatever the New Year brings.About the TeacherGen-la Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition - International Kadampa Buddhist Union (NKT-IKBU) and the Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/focusingonthegood.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638663-0.
12 Bars of Christmas: Noon- 3 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; $15; The 12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl in Downtown Flagstaff is back for our 2nd year, albeit a little different to keep a focus on safety and public health! To prevent large crowds, 12 Bars of Christmas; https://go.evvnt.com/711116-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639494-0.
