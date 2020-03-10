Tuesday, March 10
Find Your Path CCC2NAU: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Coconino Community College Commons, 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Hey CCC students, are you interested in transferring to NAU. Join representatives from NAU at this event to learn more. Featuring food, fun and giveaways. www.nau.edu/findyourpath.
Preserving the Social Fabric: Organizing for Housing Justice in Washington, DC: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Native American Cultural Center (Building 14), 318 W. McCreary Drive. NAU Department of Geography, Planning, and Recreation's annual speaker event. At a time when Flagstaff is struggling with issues of growth, gentrification and housing equity, organizer Daniel del Pielago, will provide a case study of active participation in addressing development pressures and the loss of social fabric in low-income and minority neighborhoods. Daniel del Pielago was born in Peru and immigrated to the DC metro area in 1980. For the past 15 years he has been organizing with communities of color in DC around the issues of preserving and improving affordable housing and traditional public education.
CCC Comet Talk: How Far? Myths and Distance in our Night Sky: 6-7:30 p.m. Coconino Community College Fourth Street Innovation Center Room B34, 3000 N. Fourth St. Join for an informative free Comet Talk that puts space into perspective, led by Emeritus Astronomer Dr. Nat White. For more information visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks.
Good Karma Tuesday: Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Karma Sushi Bar Grill, 6 E. Route 66. Ten percent of all sales will be donated and will contribute to the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Many authors have day jobs, the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts.www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Nos Encantan: Spanish Book Club: 5-6 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. ¿Quieres leer en español? ¿Quieres mantener tu idioma? Tenemos un club para leer cuentos y discutirlos cada mes. Las historias están disponibles en nuestro evento de Facebook "Nos Encantan"o por correo electrónico (flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com) antes de la reunión. Todos son bienvenidos, y está bien si traes a tus niños.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Mindfulness meditation, sharing and a short activity at each meeting. Free and open to the public. Tuesday evenings. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Family Storytime: 10-10:45 a.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th St. Bring the whole family in to enjoy a morning of stories, songs, puppets and more. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Peaks Senior Living Community, 3150 Winding Brook Rd. 928-526-3115.
College of Arts and Letter Spring 2020 Film Series: 7-10 p.m. Cline Library. "History of the World: Part I." Directed by Mel Brooks; Starring Mel Brooks, Gregory Hines, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Chloris Leachman; 1981, 92 min. Rated R.
Wisdom Seekers Wellness Series: 1:30-3 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Char Tarashanti, Interspiritual Minister, Enneagram Practitioner, will present An Introduction to the Enneagram. Learn about the nine basic personality types as a way of self-understanding. www.WisdomSeekersAZ.org.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m. Hops on Birch, 22 E Birch Ave, #2. Trivia every Tuesday.! Sign up starts at 7:30, prizes for winning teams.
Team Run Flagstaff Community Running Program: 6-7 p.m. Team Run Flagstaff, P.O. Box 1801. Looking for a new group to join in fun and fitness for 2020? Why not give Team Run Flagstaff a try? Our adult group meets on Tuesdays at the NAU indoor track at the Walkup Skydome or the NAU outdoor track inside Lumberjack Stadium (March-Nov.) and our Team Run Flagstaff Youth program (4th-12th graders) meets on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at the same locations. We welcome all ages, all abilities, and all community members regardless of your objectives.www.teamrunflagstaff.com/.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m. First Congregational Church of Flagstaff, 740 N. Turquoise Drive. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome. For more information: Contact Kayla at 928-525-6112.
Wednesday, March 11
CCC Fire Science & Paramedic Information Session: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus Boardroom #200, 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Do you want to save lives? Join us to learn more about the Fire Science and Paramedic programs at Coconino Community College. This is a free event, and open to the public. For more details contact CCC Academic & Career Advisor, Carolyn Christianer, at Carolyn.Christianer@coconino.edu.
Interference Series Presents: Ken Ueno Composer/Improvisor: 7-9 p.m. KickStand Kafe, 719 N. Humphreys St. A recipient of the Rome Prize and the Berlin Prize, Ken Ueno, is a composer/vocalist/sound artist who is currently a Professor at UC Berkeley, where he holds the Jerry and Evelyn Hemmings Chambers Distinguished Professor Chair in Music. $5-$10. https://www.interferenceseries.org.
Baby and me yoga: 9-10 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Yoga for you and your baby with Katy. Gentle yoga for you and your baby, no previous yoga experience necessary. $12 drop-in or $50 for class package. Every Wednesday. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues or those who can't do traditional yoga. Come check it out, have fun and get stretching. Every Wednesday and Thursday! Melinda deboer-ayrey, melinda@deboeraayrey.com, 928-699-0558.$4.
Williams Archaeology Month Lecture Series: 6-7 p.m. Sultana Theatre, 301 West Historic Route 66, Williams. South Kaibab Zone archaeologist Neil Weintraub will discuss highlights from 30 years of working with volunteers, partners, and tribes to help conserve and preserve the rich history of the Kaibab National Forest. www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd703594.pdf.
Guitar Class for Fun: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fun and relaxed hour-long class, multiple styles, beginners and beyond. Ages 13+. Songs chosen from students' requests. $30/5 class, $5 materials. Ongoing, can join anytime, but limited to nine students so registration is required. 928-221-0418.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. Email restoringhozho2020@gmail.com by March 15.
Single Retirees: 5 p.m. 5-7 pm. Interested in meeting new single and retired people for conversation, food and drink? We meet every Wednesday. Message Mike for location info 928-380-0688.
Route 66 Car Club: 7 p.m. Sizzler, 3540 E Route 66. Attention car enthusiasts. Come join Route 66 Car Club and meet a great bunch of men and women who are passionate about cars. On the second Wednesday of each month starting at 7 p... sharp. Anyone interested in learning more about our club is encouraged to attend. 928-699-5804. http://route66carclub.com/.
Ballroom Dance Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. The PEAKS Activity Room, 3150 N Winding Brook Rd. Each month starts a different dance which will build through the month. Beginners who miss the first Wednesday, please call or email. No partner needed. Two Left Feet? No Problem! More info: 928-853-6284, garmillam@gmail.com. $2 donation to USA Dance.
Wednesday Lenten Services at the Crossroads: 6-8 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 North 4th St. During this Lenten season, every Wednesday Beginning March 4 through April 1 we will have an Lenten Supper at 6 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.. 526-9578. http://peacelutheranflagstaff.org.
Citizens' Climate Lobby: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St. Do something positive about climate change. Join the Flagstaff Citizens Climate lobby group to learn how carbon fee and dividend works and how we can make it happen. If you haven't come to a meeting before, join us at 6 p.m. for an informal conversation and orientation. Swww.facebook.com/cclflag.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out. Multi-faceted, safe and fun, we draw from over 100 sensory motor movements and cognitive and spatial awareness tasks. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. 928-863-0595.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: 6:30-8 p.m. Flag Brew, 16 W Rt 66. Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community. In town for the evening, come on by and play with us. Check out our website for information, JamLists and tunes. www.flagukejam.weebly.com. Email us with questions or to get on the email distribution list at: flagukejam@gmail.com.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m. Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Dr. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition and NAMI Family Support Group for any adult with a friend or loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Join us and gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. 928-606-6448. http://namiflagstaff.org.