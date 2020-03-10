Single Retirees: 5 p.m. 5-7 pm. Interested in meeting new single and retired people for conversation, food and drink? We meet every Wednesday. Message Mike for location info 928-380-0688.

Route 66 Car Club: 7 p.m. Sizzler, 3540 E Route 66. Attention car enthusiasts. Come join Route 66 Car Club and meet a great bunch of men and women who are passionate about cars. On the second Wednesday of each month starting at 7 p... sharp. Anyone interested in learning more about our club is encouraged to attend. 928-699-5804. http://route66carclub.com/.

Ballroom Dance Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. The PEAKS Activity Room, 3150 N Winding Brook Rd. Each month starts a different dance which will build through the month. Beginners who miss the first Wednesday, please call or email. No partner needed. Two Left Feet? No Problem! More info: 928-853-6284, garmillam@gmail.com. $2 donation to USA Dance.

Wednesday Lenten Services at the Crossroads: 6-8 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 North 4th St. During this Lenten season, every Wednesday Beginning March 4 through April 1 we will have an Lenten Supper at 6 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.. 526-9578. http://peacelutheranflagstaff.org.