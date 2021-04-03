Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, April 3
Science Saturday: Sustainability: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Virtual . We are excited to continue our Science Saturday events virtually (until in person programs can resume). Join us on Saturday, April 3rd at 10:30AM on our Facebook page for a LIVE interactive program.Join Willow Bend Environmental Education Center to learn about and participate in hands-on activities focusing on waste and renewable energy. Special guests include the NAU Collegiate Wind Competition Team members, and Darren Bingham from the Azulita Project. Activities will include a mini- wind turbine demo, learning what can and cannot be recycled, a waste audit, a sail car race, and more! The event is open and appropriate for all ages (not just children). We hope you can join us!Thanks to the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program, the KidWind Project, Repowering Schools, Azulita Project, and the AZ Community Foundation of Flagstaff for making this virtual event possible. Willow Bend, melissa@willowbendcenter.org. https://www.facebook.com/WillowBendCenter.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; April 3, E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728964-0.
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Saturday Afternoon Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759250-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, April 4
