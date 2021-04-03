Saturday, April 3

Science Saturday: Sustainability: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Virtual . We are excited to continue our Science Saturday events virtually (until in person programs can resume). Join us on Saturday, April 3rd at 10:30AM on our Facebook page for a LIVE interactive program.Join Willow Bend Environmental Education Center to learn about and participate in hands-on activities focusing on waste and renewable energy. Special guests include the NAU Collegiate Wind Competition Team members, and Darren Bingham from the Azulita Project. Activities will include a mini- wind turbine demo, learning what can and cannot be recycled, a waste audit, a sail car race, and more! The event is open and appropriate for all ages (not just children). We hope you can join us!Thanks to the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program, the KidWind Project, Repowering Schools, Azulita Project, and the AZ Community Foundation of Flagstaff for making this virtual event possible. Willow Bend, melissa@willowbendcenter.org. https://www.facebook.com/WillowBendCenter.