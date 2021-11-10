Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Flagstaff Premiere: 'A Gift from Bob': The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the heartwarming new film “A Gift from Bob” on Wednesday, Nov. 10 as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Christmas gifts come in all shapes and sizes. For James (Luke Treadaway), a struggling street musician, a very special one arrives in the form of Bob, a strong-willed stray cat who wanders into James’s tiny flat. This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff. “A Gift from Bob” will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
City of Flagstaff Free Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 5:30 p.m. At this in-person workshop, a licensed contractor from Cozyhome will demonstrate ways to make simple energy efficiency upgrades, weatherize your home and save money on your utility bills. Attendees will receive a free home energy efficiency kit, valued at over $30, to help you get started. Please join us for this one-hour workshop at 419 N Mogollon, in the large garage on the west side of the property, with social distancing. Can't make this workshop date? Visit the same page above to view additional workshop dates and formats. Workshops and materials are provided FREE of charge. To pre-register, visit: www.flagstaff.az.gov/HEE or www.flagstaff.az.gov/homes and click the Workshop Registration Button
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Das Leben der Anderen. The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public. Masks required. Join us Wednesday, Nov. 10th, in Liberal Arts Room 136 for a screening of The Lives of Others, the beautiful and heartbreaking 2006 Oscar-winning film set under the surveillance state of Soviet-era Germany. Film in German with English subtitles. More details at https://sites.google.com/nau.edu/gellcenter/events/global-film-series.
Wednesday Bingo: 6 p.m. Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available. American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. FlagstaffAL3@gmail.com, 928-773-0084.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Thursday, Nov. 11
2021 Veterans Day Observance Ceremony: 11 a.m., Citizens Cemetery, 1300 S. San Francisco St. Come and remember our Veterans past and present. Lunch will be served afterwards at the American Legion, 214 W. Birch Ave.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.