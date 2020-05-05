Tuesday, May 5
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Larry Wasserman | Measuring Asteroid Sizes by Occultations: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The globetrotting adventure to determine the size of the New Horizons Kuiper Belt Object flyby target over a year before the encounter. Asteroids are not big enough to show up as a measurable disk in astronomical telescopes. So, how do we find out the most basic property of these objects — their sizes? We can use a technique called an occultation, a method that is surprisingly simple. The catch is that occultations, like solar eclipses, can only be observed in a narrow path which crosses the Earth, and the observer must be in the right place at the right time. Getting astronomers and their telescopes to the "right place at the right time" can lead to some very interesting globe-hopping adventures. Lowell astronomer Dr. Larry Wasserman will discuss the method and at least one of these "adventures" which involved 25 telescopes, over 50 individuals, and 3 continents. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/JXkX3xMV2lQ.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Building Healthy Soil: 10 a.m. VIRTUAL. Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA). Plants need good soil to grow well. Learn how to compost and build the soil in your garden. Diné farmer Tyrone Thompson joins Carol Fritzinger in the Colton Community Garden for a Facebook Livestream. Tuesday MNA experts share knowledge about native plants and gardening in Flagstaff. Once posted, videos remain accessible on the MNA Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/671756716944317/.
Wednesday, May 6
Streaming | Flower Supermoon: 6:30-8 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The Super Flower Moon of May is this year's last supermoon, when the Moon appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky because it is somewhat closer to Earth. Join Lowell Observatory at 6:30pm AZ/PT on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, for a live stream of this last supermoon of 2020. Moonrise is at 6:41pm PDT here in Flagstaff, Arizona. We'll also identify Apollo moon landing sites and other features visible on the Moon.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/hCs-3WeUTUw.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format. Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. www.highpointaz.com/.
