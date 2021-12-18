Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Breakfast with Santa at the Weatherford Hotel: Join us for a festive, family friendly breakfast at the Weatherford Hotel! 9:00-11:00 AM, Location: Charly’s Pub and Grill & Charly’s Main Bar at the Weatherford Hotel (23 N. Leroux St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001). Includes: A hot breakfast buffet, “selfies with Santa,” holiday crafts, and Christmas tunes! Kids are encouraged to dress up in holiday attire or wear their coziest pajamas! $21+tax (this is the cost for ALL ages in exception to those 2 years old or younger who will be able to sit on a parent’s lap. You do NOT need to purchase a ticket for 2 years old and younger). Gratuity IS included. Buffet Breakfast Menu: Thick Cut French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoke Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, Yogurt, Parfait with Housemade Granola, Apple and Raspberry Crown Pastries, OJ, Hot Chocolate, Coffee and Water.

Kids Christmas Party: 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Join us for a Kids Christmas Party! Free hot dog meal for the kids, Santa and Mrs. Claus at 1:30, arts and crafts, with live entertainment by Jimmy Deblois. Open to the public.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486

Sunday, Dec. 19

Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise Flagstaff. Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. No partner needed. Covid vaccination proof required. Cost $5.

Sunday Bingo: 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.

